Jessica Biel Opens Up About Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake: “It’s Always a Work in Progress”

Justin Timberlake’s “Forget Tomorrow” world tour kicked off on April 29 in Vancouver—his first set of live shows in five years. Much has happened in that time period, including the birth of his second son, Phineas, with wife Jessica Biel, and Biel opened up on The View about how she and Timberlake—married for 12 years—make it work while he is on the road.
“It’s always a work in progress,” she said, per Page Six. “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect.”
Timberlake and Biel married in October 2012, and, in addition to three-year-old Phineas, they are parents to nine-year-old Silas. “Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime,” Biel added. “For traveling families—for everybody, really—but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful.”
Though Biel and the boys join Timberlake for some shows on tour, Biel is a working woman on her own—both her acting career and, now, an author, with the recent publication of her book A Kids Book About Periods. “Female reproductive health—people’s reproductive health—has just always been interesting to me,” she said on The View. “Wellness, you know, just all of these things in this space.”
Though Biel only has sons, she said she felt it is “important” for them and “everybody to know about the changes that our family members and loved ones are experiencing, whether you’re experiencing them or not.” She continued “I have a period, and I want my boys to understand what I’m going through. And I want them to be supportive for their friends and maybe eventual partners. I just want them to be educated.”
Biel added of why she wrote the book that “It just felt like an important subject to start with to demystify, destigmatize, and really open the conversation and learn more and give parents and young people who are about to experience big changes in their bodies a tool and a resource,” she said.
As she promotes her book and Timberlake continues on the road, Biel said on Live with Kelly and Mark that she and her sons were on hand for opening night in Vancouver to start the tour with him: “They were so hyped,” she said of her two sons, adding “Silas has all the merch on, head to toe.”
She continued to open up about how they make it work while he’s on tour, per People. “When he has his breaks, we’ll hang out and try to do something that’s relaxing and fun,” Biel said. “He has to relax. We can’t mess around.”
Ultimately, she said, their goal is “just finding the time when we can connect and see each other in person,” adding “We’ve never done this before with two [kids], so I don’t know.” She admitted, though, “I’m already exhausted. There’s been four shows. I don’t know how he is going to do it. I don’t know how we’re going to do it. But we’re going to get through it—somehow, someway.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
