Jessica Biel Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Her Son Silas at 2024 US Open

Actress Jessica Biel is enjoying a rare public outing with her son, Silas, at this year's 2024 US Open Tennis Championship.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, the mother-son duo were spotted in the stands, at some points even analyzing the tennis matches as they watched on, People reported.

The pair also walked through the iconic Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York holding hands, according to the publication. In pictures, the proud mom could be seen wearing a cream-colored pantsuit featuring a white silk top and matching shoes. Meanwhile, her son wore a green and blue striped Ralph Lauren polo shirt, paired with khaki pants and blue sneakers.

Biel shares 9-year-old Silas and 4-year-old Phineas with her husband, Justin Timberlake.

In a recent interview with Kelly Ripa for an episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the boy mom opened up about her and Timberlake's decision to move outside of celebrity hot-spot cities like New York or Los Angeles.

Jessica Biel and her son Silas Timberlake attend day four of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on August 29, 2024 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don't really think (people and the paparazzi) necessarily respect that, you know, if we're out and about with our kids,” she said at the time. "It can be somewhat country dependent, where if we're in this country, in the States, it's kind of like state by state, you know. You get hammered on the East Coast, you kind of get hammered on the West Coast. That's why we don't really live there anymore.”

During the interview, Biel admitted that she is well aware that as actors and performers, her and Timberlake by nature have "this major public-facing element" to their lives.

“It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids," she added, "and we want to share our family with our loved ones and friends."

Timberlake has come under recent fire after his high-profile arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

After the arrest, while performing in Chicago in front of a sold-out crowd at the United Center as part of his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour," the former 'N Sync frontman gave a somewhat emotional speech about his "tough week."

"We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights. And, uh, it’s been a tough week. But you’re here and I’m here. Nothing can change this moment right now,” Timberlake told his fans while carrying an acoustic guitar and at one point giving the crowd a bow, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

According to sources who spoke exclusively to People, Biel was not "happy" about her husband's arrest, but remains steadfast in her support.

"She had to film yesterday. She doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative," the insider told the publication at the time, adding that Biel will "always be by (Timberlake's) side."

"He's a great dad and husband," the source added.