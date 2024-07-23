Jessie J Reveals She Was Diagnosed With ADHD and OCD
It's helped her understand herself better.
Jessie J has candidly opened up about a double mental health diagnosis she received earlier this year.
Taking to Instagram, the "Price Tag" singer shared a video of herself performing on stage as a young girl, and one of her performing in more recent years.
"I was diagnosed with ADHD and OCD about 3 months ago," she wrote in the caption.
Jessie went on to explain that many of her loved ones had guessed at least somewhat that she might qualify for one of these diagnoses, and that she'd also always known it about herself "to some extent." She added that having a child brought some of her symptoms to the surface, which led to the diagnosis and to her sharing it with the world.
Jessie welcomed her baby boy, Sky, in May 2023 with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.
"It’s weird when you know you have been a little different and felt things differently your whole life, and finally one day when you least expect it, someone really explains why and you can’t avoid it," the popstar continued.
"It’s made me re think about my whole life. The way I’ve been, the way I deal with things. The relationships I have had. How I work and how I love."
She continued, "It has made me love myself even more. I’m hugging 11 year old me. Who would clean her trainers with a toothbrush when she was stressed and to this day has lived with a 1000 lists to not feel like life will crumble.
"Here’s to getting to know yourself even more through life. And loving yourself all the way. Nothing in life defines us, but it helps us grow and become a more wholesome version of ourselves."
Fellow singer Paloma Faith commented, "Im ADHD too it’s a superpower you are doing well out of it !" and Becky Hill said, "i was diagnosed last year, think i’m also suspected autistic too" before recommending an Instagram account for Jessie to follow for a sense of community.
Other celebs who've opened up about their ADHD diagnosis include Simone Biles, Greta Gerwig, and Emma Watson, while famous people with an OCD diagnosis include Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, and Camila Cabello.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
