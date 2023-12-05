Joey King Responds to Ex Jacob Elordi's 'Kissing Booth' Criticism: "It's Unfortunate"

Joey King doesn't sound super thrilled about some critical comments her ex Jacob Elordi made about their Netflix movie series The Kissing Booth.

Asked about Elordi's recent comments during a Balenciaga fashion show in Los Angeles on Saturday, King told Variety, "I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way. I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says."

The three Kissing Booth teen rom-com installments gave Elordi his first taste of fame, but he admitted in his GQ Men of the Year cover interview in November that he hated being part of the franchise.

"I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies," he said. "Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape."

Elordi has gone on to star in more "serious" projects, including Euphoria, Saltburn, and Priscilla—as well as becoming a poster boy for seriously good handbags.

King and Elordi dated between 2017 and 2018, while they were filming and promoting the first movie. They then starred in two more movies together after they had broken up.

The two actors' Kissing Booth costar Taylor Zakhar Perez later told Variety of Elordi's comments, "I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience."

He continued, "It’s a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that. I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what 'Kissing Booth' means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time. I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good."