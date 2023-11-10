The Internet Can't Get Over Jacob Elordi's Glorious Designer Handbag Collection

Jacob Elordi Bottega Veneta handbag
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
published

Jacob Elordi has one of the most enviable designer handbag collections I've ever seen—bar perhaps, say, Gigi Hadid's.

The Priscilla star has repeatedly been photographed rocking shoulder bags and totes from Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Celine, Valentino, Chanel, and more, as reported by W, each more beautiful than the last—and let me tell you, the internet has noticed.

Jacob Elordi attends the Burberry A/W 2023 Womenswear Collection Presentation on March 11, 2022 in London, England.

Jacob Elordi carries a Burberry crossbody bag

(Image credit: Getty)

"one thing about jacob elordi, he's gonna rock a handbag," commented one menswear curation page alongside a series of pictures of the actor with said handbags.

"love jacob elordi and his cute little handbags," simply said one fan.

Jacob Elordi is seen on September 10, 2020 in New York City.

Jacob Elordi carries a Fendi crossbody bag

(Image credit: Getty)

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi carries a black tote bag

(Image credit: Getty)

"still thinking about jacob elordi’s obsession with handbags and how he has one for every occasion," wrote someone else.

"me surviving jacob elordi’s handbag and hair combo during Priscilla press??? naur, not likely," wrote another person alongside a video of director Sofia Coppola with Elordi, sporting a gorgeous Chanel shoulder bag.

If you're thinking it's about time you started building up a Jacob Elordi-worthy designer handbag collection of your own, you can shop some of his picks and similar ones below.

Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette
Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50
Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50

Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo
Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo

Celine Medium Messenger Bag
Celine Medium Messenger Bag

Elordi stars as Elvis Presley in Priscilla, out now, and is otherwise best known for his role in the Kissing Booth trilogy and in the hit TV show Euphoria, alongside Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

Jacob Elordi arrives at Bottega Veneta Fashion Show Fall/Winter 2022/2023

Jacob Elordi carries a Bottega Veneta Cassette bag

(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise.

