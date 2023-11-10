The Internet Can't Get Over Jacob Elordi's Glorious Designer Handbag Collection

Jacob Elordi has one of the most enviable designer handbag collections I've ever seen—bar perhaps, say, Gigi Hadid's.
The Priscilla star has repeatedly been photographed rocking shoulder bags and totes from Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Fendi, Celine, Valentino, Chanel, and more, as reported by W, each more beautiful than the last—and let me tell you, the internet has noticed.
"one thing about jacob elordi, he's gonna rock a handbag," commented one menswear curation page alongside a series of pictures of the actor with said handbags.
"love jacob elordi and his cute little handbags," simply said one fan.
"still thinking about jacob elordi’s obsession with handbags and how he has one for every occasion," wrote someone else.
"me surviving jacob elordi’s handbag and hair combo during Priscilla press??? naur, not likely," wrote another person alongside a video of director Sofia Coppola with Elordi, sporting a gorgeous Chanel shoulder bag.
me surviving jacob elordi’s handbag and hair combo during Priscilla press??? naur, not likely 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/zfgDd6IYa8September 7, 2023
If you're thinking it's about time you started building up a Jacob Elordi-worthy designer handbag collection of your own, you can shop some of his picks and similar ones below.
Elordi stars as Elvis Presley in Priscilla, out now, and is otherwise best known for his role in the Kissing Booth trilogy and in the hit TV show Euphoria, alongside Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
