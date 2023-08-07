John Legend Gave Daughter Esti the Sweetest Piggyback During First Vacation as a Family of 6

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed two new family members in 2023, and now they get to take their brand new family of six on vacation—which they did recently, showing off about it on Instagram.

While I'm deeply jealous of their time in what looks like a tropical paradise with palm trees and bright blue oceans, I'm also happy that Legend shared some of the cutest pics of himself and his wife with their kids.

In one pic, the dad of four carried baby girl Esti, who was born in January, on his shoulders piggyback-style, and captioned it, "Angel on my shoulders"

But my personal favorite is the video Legend shared of himself giving Esti a more musical piggyback. In the clip, he's throwing down to Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot," while the little girl appears poised for a party, greatly enjoying her time dancing with her dad. The singer wrote simply, "We on vacation."

Clearly, this video showed Legend's well thought out plan to get Esti into some great music before it's too late.

When he spoke to Marie Claire in January about his daily routine, he explained about his favorite tunes, "I also love listening to hip hop when I'm in the car driving around. I love Nas, The Fugees, Jay-Z, Outkast, and Tribe Called Quest. I grew up in the '80s and '90s, and I was in college from ‘95 to ‘99, so that's like my sweet spot—I love hip hop from that era. But when the kids are in the car it's a different story because they want to hear something from a Disney soundtrack."

See what he did there?

In yet another post, Legend shared a series of sweet photos which also featured his wife Chrissy Teigen and their three other kids: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Wren, born in June. He captioned this one, "Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!"