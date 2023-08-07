John Legend Gave Daughter Esti the Sweetest Piggyback During First Vacation as a Family of 6

Aaaaaaawwww!

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
(Image credit: Getty )
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed two new family members in 2023, and now they get to take their brand new family of six on vacation—which they did recently, showing off about it on Instagram.

While I'm deeply jealous of their time in what looks like a tropical paradise with palm trees and bright blue oceans, I'm also happy that Legend shared some of the cutest pics of himself and his wife with their kids.

In one pic, the dad of four carried baby girl Esti, who was born in January, on his shoulders piggyback-style, and captioned it, "Angel on my shoulders"

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

A photo posted by on

But my personal favorite is the video Legend shared of himself giving Esti a more musical piggyback. In the clip, he's throwing down to Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot," while the little girl appears poised for a party, greatly enjoying her time dancing with her dad. The singer wrote simply, "We on vacation."

Clearly, this video showed Legend's well thought out plan to get Esti into some great music before it's too late.

When he spoke to Marie Claire in January about his daily routine, he explained about his favorite tunes, "I also love listening to hip hop when I'm in the car driving around. I love Nas, The Fugees, Jay-Z, Outkast, and Tribe Called Quest. I grew up in the '80s and '90s, and I was in college from ‘95 to ‘99, so that's like my sweet spot—I love hip hop from that era. But when the kids are in the car it's a different story because they want to hear something from a Disney soundtrack."

See what he did there?

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

A photo posted by on

In yet another post, Legend shared a series of sweet photos which also featured his wife Chrissy Teigen and their three other kids: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Wren, born in June. He captioned this one, "Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!"

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

A photo posted by on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸