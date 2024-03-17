JoJo Siwa Says She Can Define Her Entire Love Life Using This One Word

JoJo Siwa isn't afraid to be honest about the state of her love life.



On Thursday, while attending the 2024 GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles, California, the 20-year-old talked exclusively with People about her relationship status.

“Actually, I'm sure you wouldn't like to know, but I'm sure you would like to know," Siwa told the publication at the time, and after she was asked if she is currently in a relationship.

“I got a good word for it—messy,” she added. “I’m messy.”

In a November, 2023 interview with the same publication, Siwa admitted that she's "not sure" if she's ready for a serious, committed relationship.

“Nick said I can be an idiot with love until I’m 21, so I’ve got six more months,” Siwa said, referring to her Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test costar, Nick Viall, and his recent dating advice.

Jojo Siwa attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Siwa told People that she usually refers to herself as "gay because it just kind of covers it, or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," Siwa continued at the time. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life... my human is my human."



At the time, Siwa was in a relationship with Kylie Prew—the former couple met on a cruise in 2020 and went public with their relationship in 2021.



"I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story," Siwa told People when discussing how her girlfriend reacted to her coming out. "She goes, 'I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.' And I was like, No one's ever asked me that before."

A post shared by JoJo Siwa A photo posted by itsjojosiwa on

Siwa and Prew called it quits in August, 2022. Siwa then entered into a public relationship with Avery Cyrus, but at the start of 2023—after the pair split—aid she would be avoiding the dating scene for a bit.



In the same Thursday interview with People, Siwa said that she's proud of her personal growth despite life's inevitable ups and downs, especially since she grew up in the entertainment industry.



“It's interesting. I feel like a lot of child stars started as a character, then they grew into an adult as themselves, whereas for me, I've always been myself," she said. "So to make this transition while being true to myself, while being artistic, has been interesting to figure out.



"I think we've nailed it and I think it definitely makes a massive statement," she added. "Maybe even too big of a statement, but I think it's going to be a good one."