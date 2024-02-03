Julia Fox Celebrated Her 34th Birthday In a Neon Yellow Dress and Dark Green Lipstick

Leave it to Julia Fox to pull out all the fashion stops in the name of a good time and a birthday celebration.



On Friday, Feb. 2, Fox was seen ringing in her 34th birthday in New York City while wearing a skin-tight, head-turning neon yellow dress paired with an unconventional dark green lip.



To complete the daring ensemble, Fox also dawned matching close-toed neon yellow kitten heels, her signature, heavy black winged eyeliner and noticeably dark blush that perfectly highlighted her cheek bones.

The fashion icon wore her hair down in loose curls and carried a small white leather bag—the perfect accessory for a truly out-of-the-box fashion moment.

Julia Fox is seen on February 02, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox was in New York City to celebrate her 34th birthday—the model and Uncut Gems star has recently filled her Instagram stories with birthday love and well wishes from her nearest and dearest friends and fans.

Many of the posts highlighted some of Fox's most talked about fashion moments, including her using tape as a bra, her obsession with all things denim on denim, and many of her bridal-inspired looks.



According to The Daily Mail, Fox also celebrated her birthday eve on Thursday at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks take on the Indiana Pacers. At the game, Fox reportedly wore a black bandeau bra, black leather leggings and a pair of matching knee-high black heeled boots.

Julia Fox is seen on February 02, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox has been serving us some of the most show-stopping, controversial fashion moments to date.



Whether she's pairing a thong with a wedding veil and only the bottom half of a wedding dress, wearing a see-through breast plate and a puffy white skirt, or simply going grocery shopping in her underwear, there's no denying the power Fox has over the fashion world when she decides to push the boundaries.

(She even wore $1,000 high heels that were made to look like tattooed human skin, but we're just going to forget that ever happened for the sake of a good night's sleep.)



Here's to another 34 years (and more!) of Julia Fox fashion moments!