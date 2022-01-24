Kanye West and Julia Fox Channeled Britney and Justin in Canadian Tuxedos
Major déjà vu.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Here to stay? After Kanye West (legal name: Ye) was linked to several women since the dissolution of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, his new liaison with Julia Fox seems to be sticking—although sources have implied it's not serious between them.
West and Fox have made like Emily and jetted off to Paris for Fashion Week, and have been making a splash by matching their couture outfits for each event.
One particularly bold choice of theirs was to recreate Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's cult but controversial 2001 Canadian tuxedos—although, it has to be said, West and Fox' 2022 version is slightly more elevated than this:
To attend the Kenzo runway show, the rapper wore an oversized, puffy denim jacket and pale denim jeans, accessorizing with cool sunglasses and massive knee-high black boots.
The Uncut Gems actress wore a cropped, buttoned-up denim jacket fitted with, um, bra cones? They look like something out of a Katy Perry music video, OK? That's the best description I can do—I'm not a fashion editor. Sorry.
Fox paired this jacket/top/bra with baggy low-rise jeans, blue boots and giant gold earrings. She stunned in a dramatic eyeliner look.
The couple also wore matching Donda-style all-black leather looks for the Schiaparelli show:
If that face-covering black hood on Ye looks familiar, it's because he has worn similar looks to promote his latest album—and so has his ex-wife, most notably at the Met Gala.
Last but not least, Julia Fox proved she's not opposed to a little pop of color in a PVC-like red slit dress over even shinier silver heeled boots. Sacrebleu!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
