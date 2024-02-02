Julia Fox' New Fashion Competition Show Promises to "Turn Basic Into Bats**t"

Julia Fox, unhinged fashion icon, is hosting a new fashion competition show titled OMG Fashun, in which she promises to "turn basic into bats**t." Essentially, this is the best thing that's happened to me, personally, all year.

Fox is taking her—ahem—unique fashion sense and turning it into a means for encouraging creativity in both the contestants on the show and its viewers.

Julia Fo wears a sculptural wedding dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form," Fox said in a statement.

"Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!"

Julia Fox wears underwear and denim to do her grocery shopping. (Image credit: Getty/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

In a teaser for the show, Fox says, "Hey bitches! This is OMG Fashun. Nothing is off limits."

She's then seen judging an outfit and commenting, "It looks like a labia! But we're pro-p*ssy over here."

Co-hosting the show alongside the Uncut Gems (uncahhh jaaams) star is iconic stylist Law Roach, who notably works with fellow fashion icon Zendaya.

On each episode of the show, Fox, Roach, and guest judges will weigh in on three designers who create an outfit idea imagined by Fox, with the winner being awarded $10,000 and a chance to see their outfit worn by the star.

OMG Fashun debuts May 6 on E!.