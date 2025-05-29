Julianne Moore stands out in Netflix's Sirens against a sea of neon, nautical-print dresses, courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer. In the now-viral series, her character, Michaela “Kiki” Kell swaps Nantucket's preppy socialite style for flowy neutral numbers. Off-screen, Moore is staying true to her leading lady's aesthetic during the show's press tour.

On May 28, the Oscar winner was snapped by the paparazzi after an appearance on ABC's The View. Moore wore the same enviable ensemble from her interview, plus a few post-show staples. Inspired by her knitwear-loving character, she started her look with a gray pullover sweater from High Sport. Then, she endorsed a compelling color combo by pairing it to a brown midi skirt, subtly coated in a checkered print. Her accessories, however, hailed from Bottega Veneta—a fitting selection since her new campaign for the brand dropped today.

Julianne Moore matches her Intrecciato woven bag to her loafers, both from Bottega Veneta. (Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Marking Louise Trotter's first ad as creative director, Moore was cast as the narrator to celebrate 50 years of the house's Intrecciato leather pattern. In Bottega Veneta's catalog, the woven motif pops up on outerwear, accessories, footwear, and most notably, bags. Moore owns multiple Intrecciato options, including the Pinacoteca tote she sported yesterday. Her "fits everything" purse is completely reversible, so the black braided leather can be flipped to reveal the chocolate brown suede interior.

From there, the Intrecciato theme stretched onto Moore's shoes. She chose matching leather slippers, which mimicked the silhouette of loafers. Cat-eye sunglasses from—you guessed it—the Trotter-led house finished her promo 'fit.

Both on and off the red carpet, Bottega Veneta has supported Moore throughout her Sirens press tour. At the Kering Women in Motion Awards on May 18, stylist Kate Young dressed her in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta, including another Intrecciato piece: the Lauren Clutch in burgundy. Moore then debuted a Trotter original, a one-shoulder black gown with a knotted leather strap, on the Cannes red carpet. Finally, two days later, the May December star arrived at the Sirens New York premiere in another custom floor-length gown created by Trotter herself. Similar to her latest look, the black dress was right up her character's minimalist alley.

Julianne Moore carries a burgundy Bottega Veneta clutch at the Kering Women in Motion event. (Image credit: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Julianne Moore styles a custom Bottega Veneta gown at the 'Sirens' premiere in NYC. (Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

As the label enters its new era under Trotter's reign, it's clear Moore is along for the ride no matter what appears on her first official runway in September. Knowing Moore, another hint at New Bottega could pop up any minute now. While you wait for the grand reveal, consider giving the woven look a try ahead.

Shop Moore-Inspired Styles

