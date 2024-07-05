Julia Roberts Celebrates 22 Years of Marriage to Husband Danny Moder

Living the fairytale.

Actress Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder attend Heal The Bay's "Bring Back The Beach" Annual Awards Presentation & Dinner held at The Jonathan Club on May 17, 2012 in Santa Monica, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married a wonderful 22 years.

To celebrate their copper anniversary, Roberts took to Instagram to share an incredibly romantic photo of the two of them kissing passionately.

She captioned it simply, "TWENTY TWO YEARS," with a collection of emojis including an American flag (for their July 4 wedding date) and a string of hearts.

Rita Wilson—herself married an impressive 35 years to husband Tom Hanks—wrote, "Lovers!!!!! Happiest of days to you both!!!!"

Well wishes also poured in from the likes of Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart and Table for Two host Bruce Bozzi (who recently sat down for a conversation with Roberts' niece Emma).

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

A photo posted by on

Roberts and Moder have been married since 2002, having met on the set of The Mexican in 2000, per Us Weekly. They share twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and son Henry, 17.

Though the spouses are relatively low-key, seldom appearing on red carpets together, the Notting Hill actress has still spoken out about how special their relationship is on many occasions over the years.

For example, to mark Moder's birthday in January, she wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world."

A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts)

A photo posted by on

That same month, Roberts also credited her happy marriage with keeping her looking so beautiful and glowing.

Speaking to Richard Curtis for British Vogue, she explained her secret to a youthful glow as follows: "Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this—and I say it usually as kind of a joke—but I do believe in the love of a good man," she said. "I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy. And anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are."

And here I was thinking I could avoid crying today...

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸