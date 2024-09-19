Julia Roberts' Brother Eric Roberts Apologizes for Disparaging Comment He Made About Her Career

Julia Roberts' brother Eric Roberts is making amends.

The actor, 68, has apologized to his famous younger sister in his newly published memoir, titled Runaway Train: Or, the Story of My Life so Far.

On several occasions over the years, Eric has taken credit for Julia's success as an actress—and for his daughter Emma Roberts' success as well.

Writing in his book, Eric said (via People), "I hope Julia will accept this public apology. It was an asinine thing to have said."

The actor also opened up about his drug addiction and how it affected his relationship with Julia and their other sister Lisa Roberts. "I wouldn’t be surprised if they suffered from PTSD from when it was dangerous to be around me," he wrote. "Lisa and Julia needed love and protection—instead they got fear and uncertainty."

In terms of how Eric allegedly helped Julia Roberts get her start, he was a famous actor at the time, having starred in 1985's Runaway Train and 1984's The Pope of Greenwich Village among others.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2018, he said to much controversy, "If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that. When Julia first came to New York, I went into William Morris and I said, 'Which one of you is going to sign my sister Julia?'"

But speaking in his memoir now, his outlook is significantly different. "I imagine I will remain as Julia’s brother and Emma Roberts’ dad for the rest of my life," he wrote. "I’d like to make good on that, to move aside proudly and with grace. That’s part of the reason for writing the book."

Eric Roberts with his daughter Emma Roberts and wife Eliza Roberts in 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eric shares Emma with Kelly Cunningham, with the two separating when the Scream Queens actress was a baby. It's unclear what Eric's relationship with Emma looks like these days, but they haven't been photographed together publicly since she was a child.

Speaking on the Still Here Hollywood podcast earlier this year, Eric admitted that he's "not supposed" to talk about either Julia or Emma. "But I do," he added, as reported by Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Emma doesn't mention her father in interviews, according to People.

In his book, Eric admitted that "losing Emma" in a custody battle with Cunningham was one of the most devastating consequences of his addiction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance addiction, visit SAMHSA for information and resources, or call their helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).