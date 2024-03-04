Kacey Musgraves Is “Horrified” Over Wardrobe Malfunction on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The terms “wardrobe malfunction” and “celebrity” are relatively simpatico, and, in terms of wardrobe malfunctions, the one Kacey Musgraves suffered this weekend on Saturday Night Live is pretty doggone minor.

Musgraves was the show’s musical guest Saturday night alongside host Sydney Sweeney, and took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) yesterday to reveal that she forgot to remove a clip from her hair before taking the stage with Sweeney and the SNL cast members to close Saturday’s show. Musgraves reposted a photo of herself during the closing credits, wearing a maxi denim dress with a thigh-high slit and knee-high boots; she wore a white clip to pin back her hair as an accessory. The clip appeared to be a part of Musgraves’ look, but Page Six reports “she seemed horrified” with the mistakenly left in clip, writing “The clip. I forgot to remove the clip.”

Kacey Musgraves and the most minor of wardrobe malfunctions (Image credit: Saturday Night Live)

According to Page Six, “Musgraves’ stylist seemingly left the clip in the Grammy winner’s hair as she rushed onstage to thank viewers for watching the show alongside Sweeney and guest star Glen Powell.” The clip is barely noticeable until Musgraves turns to hug Sweeney as the credits begin to roll.

Musgraves' new album, "Deeper Well," is out March 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday night was Musgraves’ SNL debut; she performed “Deeper Well” and “Too Good to Be True” off of her forthcoming record, also called Deeper Well, which drops March 15. “This new album is an honest excavation of my own transformation the last few years,” she said of the record. “I’m emerging more centered, grounded, and trusting of myself than ever—and I knew that I wanted to create a multi-sensorial experience that cultivates self-discovery and our connection to the natural world."