When Kaia Gerber Was Preparing for Her First Runway Show, Mom Cindy Crawford Made Her Watch Videos of Models Falling Down

As Kaia Gerber prepared to join the family business—you know, becoming a supermodel and all—one of the most legendary supermodels of all time, Cindy Crawford (who Gerber knows simply as “Mom”) went the tough love route in preparing her daughter for a career in the industry.

Gerber told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Crawford used to show her videos of models falling as Gerber prepared to walk in her first runway show. “I didn’t even know you could fall this many different ways,” Gerber told the talk show host.

Gerber appearing on "The Tonight Show" last night. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber—who said her mom is “full of great advice”—told Fallon “I remember right before I was going to do my first-ever fashion show, she sat me down and had my whole family gather around and played me compilation videos of models falling,” she said. “I think to be like, ‘This is the worst case scenario.’”

Gerber made her runway debut at just 16 years old, walking in Raf Simons’ Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week in September 2017. “Knock on wood, I haven’t ever fallen,” Gerber said. “Maybe she scared me enough that I didn’t fall.”

To juxtapose, Crawford was 24 years old when she took the runway for the first time, walking for Donna Karan’s spring 1991 collection.

Mom and daughter look nearly identical. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber walking in her first show in September 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber—who is currently not just modeling but also acting, and right now is starring in Palm Royale on Apple TV+ opposite Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett—told WSJ. Magazine that she has “reached a point of acceptance” about the ongoing “nepo baby” conversation. (Gerber’s dad is Casamigos founder Rande Gerber.)

“I personally am very aware of all the wonderful things it has done for me, and I would never, ever say anything negative about it, because that is my truth about it,” Gerber said. “I can actually ask my parents [for] advice on career things, on business things. That’s very rare, to have parents who are in the same industry or career as you, whose advice you can actually trust.”