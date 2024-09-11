There are certain traits that run in every family—mine, for example, is known for our bouncy ginger curls, artistic talent, and clinical anxiety. The Gerber-Crawford family, on the other hand, inherited a knack for modeling, the same towering height (both mother and daughter are 5'10"), and an affinity for the little black dress.

All three of those traits were reflected in Kaia Gerber's latest red carpet appearance, which came on Sept. 10 in Toronto, Canada. The second-generation model attended the premiere of her new film Saturday Night, during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and her look lived up to the family name.

Gerber was the spitting image of her mother, Cindy Crawford, in the 2000s, wearing in a floor-length DKNY dress with a dangerously low cowl neckline that nearly reached her belly button. She was styled by Molly Dickson, who she began working with over the summer.

Kaia Gerber attends the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival wearing a low-scooping black gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though she styled the look with dual stacks of thick gold bangles, her hair was truly the cherry on top. She rocked the signature bouncy blow-out Crawford made famous.

Gerber channeled her mother, rocking her signature voluminous curls. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the LBD is a major player in most wardrobes, Crawford has a particular fondness for the staple. The supermodel has worn this style on many occasions throughout her long career—so often, in fact, that it's become something of a trademark. She's worn every possible variation—from embellished and sparkling to simple and demure. Gerber's look, however, brings one particular dress to mind.

In 2009, Cindy Crawford walked the red carpet for the London premiere of Fantastic Mr. Fox. She was outfitted in a long black dress, with a low-low neckline—essentially a replica of Gerber's present-day ensemble.

Cindy Crawford attends a 2009 premiere wearing a nearly-identical LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even more recently, Crawford walked the red carpet with her daughter, wearing another similar design. Both wore matching black dresses, with Crawford in a knee-length cowl neck dress. She styled it with a red clutch for a July 2024 Omega event. (The two are both ambassadors for the luxury watch brand.)

Gerber and Crawford wear matching little black dresses on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

God bless those genetics.

