Kaia Gerber Recreates Cindy Crawford's 1993 Oscars Look in a Skintight White Bandage Dress
She made the polarizing dress style look so chic.
Even when she's headed to the gym in Nike sneakers with no makeup, the resemblance between model Kaia Gerber and her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, is striking at the very least. But when she's all dolled up for the red carpet—with her hair in Crawford's signature blow-out—it's truly uncanny.
This has been made apparent on many occasions (like last week, when Gerber wore her mom's signature LBD on the red carpet), but yesterday's premiere may be the most Crawford-like she's ever looked. On Sept. 12, Gerber stepped out for the premiere of Shell during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival wearing a white-bright bandage dress that positively glowed.
She was outfitted by stylist Molly Dickson in Hervé Léger's most famous creation: the bandage dress. The skintight number was all the rage in the '90s and 2000s, having been worn by nearly every stylish celeb of the time—including, Cindy Crawford.
The OG runway star wore an identical style—complete with bustier-inspired cups and an ankle-grazing hem—to the 1993 Academy Awards, walking the Oscars red carpet with then-husband Richard Gere.
Crawford wore her hair half-up, in ringlet curls, and merchandised with matching white pointed-toe pumps with criss-cross straps. Her jewelry was decidedly of-the-times: diamond drop earrings and a lariat necklace to match.
Nearly 31 years later, Gerber styled her look-alike gown the exact same way. She wore a modernized version of Crawford's pumps (a $887 patent leather pair from Jimmy Choo) and chose sleek platinum jewelry, as well. Even their makeup was similar—Gerber, too, swiped on burnt sienna lipstick and kept her eyeshadow neutral and sultry.
Looks like the hotly-contested bandage dress is officially back.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Bella Hadid Rides a Horse Through the Streets of NYC
The supermodel showed off some seriously impressive skills.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
No, You Don’t Have “Cortisol Face”
Don’t be fooled by social media—here’s what doctors want you to know.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Prince Harry Has a “Fresh Perspective” on His Life as He Turns 40 This Weekend
The Duke of Sussex is looking forward to the future.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Recreates One of Britney Spears's Most Revealing Looks for the VMAs After-Party
She delivered an angelic take on Britney Spears's memorable look.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift's Alien-Inspired 2024 VMAs After-Party Corset and Mini Skirt Nod to Her Song "Down Bad"
She outfit repeated in a flying saucer-themed corset.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Megan Thee Stallion Outfit Repeats at the 2024 VMAs in a See-Through Bustier Gown
And she looked amazing doing it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Channels Marilyn Monroe at the 2024 VMAs In a Glitzy White Vintage Gown
She nailed this.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Anne Hathaway's Leather Pants and Viral Alaïa Bag Are Fashion Editor Secret Weapons for Chic Fall Dressing
She's still playing the part.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber Looks Just Like an Early 2000s Cindy Crawford In a Low-Cut Little Black Dress
Like mother, like daughter.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Halle Berry Wears a Sculpture Instead of a Top on the Cover of 'Marie Claire'
This piece could belong in a museum.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Florence Pugh Uses Her Bra and Underwear to Accessorize a See-Through LBD
She's just being transparent.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published