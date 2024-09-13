Even when she's headed to the gym in Nike sneakers with no makeup, the resemblance between model Kaia Gerber and her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, is striking at the very least. But when she's all dolled up for the red carpet—with her hair in Crawford's signature blow-out—it's truly uncanny.

This has been made apparent on many occasions (like last week, when Gerber wore her mom's signature LBD on the red carpet), but yesterday's premiere may be the most Crawford-like she's ever looked. On Sept. 12, Gerber stepped out for the premiere of Shell during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival wearing a white-bright bandage dress that positively glowed.

Kaia Gerber attends the premiere of Shell in a curve-hugging white bandage dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She was outfitted by stylist Molly Dickson in Hervé Léger's most famous creation: the bandage dress. The skintight number was all the rage in the '90s and 2000s, having been worn by nearly every stylish celeb of the time—including, Cindy Crawford.

The OG runway star wore an identical style—complete with bustier-inspired cups and an ankle-grazing hem—to the 1993 Academy Awards, walking the Oscars red carpet with then-husband Richard Gere.

Crawford wore her hair half-up, in ringlet curls, and merchandised with matching white pointed-toe pumps with criss-cross straps. Her jewelry was decidedly of-the-times: diamond drop earrings and a lariat necklace to match.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere during 65th Annual Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly 31 years later, Gerber styled her look-alike gown the exact same way. She wore a modernized version of Crawford's pumps (a $887 patent leather pair from Jimmy Choo) and chose sleek platinum jewelry, as well. Even their makeup was similar—Gerber, too, swiped on burnt sienna lipstick and kept her eyeshadow neutral and sultry.

Gerber wears a recreation of the dress to the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looks like the hotly-contested bandage dress is officially back.