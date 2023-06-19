Kaley Cuoco Adorably Paid Tribute to Tommy Pelphrey for His First Father's Day as Dad to Baby Matilda

Kaley Cuoco can't stop gushing over her little family, and who can blame her?
For Father's Day on Sunday, the Flight Attendant actress made sure to tell her partner Tommy Pelphrey just how much she appreciates him, and how much she loves parenting their daughter Matilda together.
Cuoco posted a series of the most adorable photos of Pelphrey playing and snuggling with little Matilda, and finished up the post with some equally lovely photos of her own dad—Matilda's grandpa—enjoying his granddaughter's company.
"Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person!" Cuoco wrote. "@tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me) we <3 you forever and appreciate all you do for our family! And to my dad ! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!"
A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)
A photo posted by on
Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda in March 2023, less than a year after they first met in April 2022.
Since then, it looks like it's been absolutely nothing but bliss for the three of them.
Cuoco's Flight Attendant costar Rosie Perez recently said, "She's so happy. The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommy—you know, 'cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley. And so it's just so wonderful."
Pelphrey has also commented in loving terms on how wonderful a mom Cuoco is.
"Oh God, it's so cool. She's so good at it," he said recently. "You know, it's like all the qualities that I love about Kaley times 100. She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving… I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."
:)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in New Photos Following Joyous Pregnancy Announcement
So happy for her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lorde Resurrects Sweet Texts from Friend Taylor Swift from Six Years Ago
“Taylor was very kind and not wrong.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Admits “It’s Hard Sometimes” for People to See the Point of the Royal Family
“We’re all very busy and I think it’s hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kelly Clarkson Revealed Her Daughter Gets "Bullied" Over Her Dyslexia
But The Fonz shared some beautiful words of encouragement.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Nick Jonas Addressed How He Will "Embarrass" Daughter Malti When She's a Teenager
Thankfully, he has hard proof he's actually "Cool."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Grimes and Elon Musk Welcomed a "Secret" Second Child Named Y, Baby Sister to Son X
Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Wished Her Twins Emme and Max a Happy Birthday: "I Will Love You Forever and Ever and Ever"
Daaaawww.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Gigi Hadid Says Daughter Khai Won't Be Modeling Any Time Soon, "Could Be an Astronaut" If She Wants To
The model spoke in a candid new interview.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
You Won't Believe How Grown Up Angelina Jolie's Twins Look Now
How are they already 8 years old??
By Sam Escobar