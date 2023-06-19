Kaley Cuoco Adorably Paid Tribute to Tommy Pelphrey for His First Father's Day as Dad to Baby Matilda

Kaley Cuoco can't stop gushing over her little family, and who can blame her?

For Father's Day on Sunday, the Flight Attendant actress made sure to tell her partner Tommy Pelphrey just how much she appreciates him, and how much she loves parenting their daughter Matilda together.

Cuoco posted a series of the most adorable photos of Pelphrey playing and snuggling with little Matilda, and finished up the post with some equally lovely photos of her own dad—Matilda's grandpa—enjoying his granddaughter's company.

"Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person!" Cuoco wrote. "@tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me) we <3 you forever and appreciate all you do for our family! And to my dad ! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!"

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda in March 2023, less than a year after they first met in April 2022.

Since then, it looks like it's been absolutely nothing but bliss for the three of them.

Cuoco's Flight Attendant costar Rosie Perez recently said, "She's so happy. The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommy—you know, 'cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley. And so it's just so wonderful."

Pelphrey has also commented in loving terms on how wonderful a mom Cuoco is.

"Oh God, it's so cool. She's so good at it," he said recently. "You know, it's like all the qualities that I love about Kaley times 100. She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving… I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."

:)