Kaley Cuoco Had the Sweetest First Christmas With Her Daughter

It was a picture-perfect Christmas for three in the Cuoco-Pelphrey household this year.

2023 marked Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's first holiday season with their daughter, Matilda. And the couple spared no detail when rolling out all of their festive decor.

The Big Bang Theory star shared an Instagram photo of the happy family in front of a glowing Christmas tree, with Matilda sporting a festive green dress. (The baby looks markedly happier than she did a few days earlier when Cuoco posted a photo of her crying in a costumed Santa's arms.)

Pelphrey also shared a set of photos of himself, Cuoco, and Matilda wearing matching holiday pajamas. "Heaven," Cuoco commented on the pics. The trio's happiness is evident—even the baby can't stop smiling in the sweet snaps.

Cuoco and Pelphrey started dating in 2022; they announced last October that they were expecting. The couple welcomed baby Matilda on March 30 . Cuoco shared a sweet message for her partner on Father's Day , too, writing on Instagram , "Watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life."

