Kaley Cuoco's 17-Month-Old Daughter Has Her Own Pony

This sounds like the cutest thing ever.

Kaley Cuoco and daughter Matilda
(Image credit: Courtesy of Kaley Cuoco / Instagram)
You know that stereotype about kids always wanting a pony for their birthday?

Well Kaley Cuoco's 17-month-old daughter Matilda didn't have to plead with her famous mom to have her own pony—she already does, and yes, she rides it, secured in a special little kiddy saddle.

Speaking to People about her little girl, Cuoco painted a picture of a really energetic and fun-loving kid. "She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad," the actress said. "She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing. And she loves horses, so that's great."

After she said that, the subject of Matilda's pony came up, of course.

"She was on it yesterday actually. I know we're in trouble," her doting mom said, adding that Matilda is "so fearless."

Explaining how it's possible for a 17-month-old to ride a pony, Cuoco said, "We had a special saddle made for her, so it actually props her up. And she just sits in that thing and walks around and it is crazy."

Of course, the actress reassured the publication that while Matilda is on the pony, "We're all there. We're all there."

Little Matilda's love of ponies is likely great news for the Big Bang Theory actress, who is famously a keen horse-rider, and rescues all sorts of animals, including a zonkey (that's a donkey and zebra cross).

Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey got engaged earlier this year, but are in no rush to tie the knot. They "haven't started planning anything yet," the actress admitted to People, adding, "maybe another kid will have to come first."

She quipped, "We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan."

Love that for her!

