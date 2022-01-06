Kanye West "Has Not Given Up" on Kim Kardashian Despite Dating Several Other People, Source Says

Nobody will be taking the "most unpredictable celebrity" crown from Kanye West (AKA Ye) any time soon.

The rapper apparently still harbors the dream of winning back ex-wife Kim Kardashian a year after news broke of their impending divorce, even though he has been dating several other people since then.

"She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," an insider tells E! News. "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is. Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with." Cool, well that's fun for the other women in question, I guess?

West was reportedly dating—and living with—a model named Vinetria back in December. At the time, a source spoke to Page Six about how Kardashian felt about the situation. "She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the model at his Malibu house," they said.

Since then, West has been spotted out and about with artist Audri Nix and, most recently, actress Julia Fox (pictured with him in New York City below).

(Image credit: Getty/Gotham)

West has been rumored to want the mother of his children back many times after she filed for divorce from him in February 2021. Back in August, for example, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself."

Kardashian, however, seems to have well and truly moved on. Her relationship with Pete Davidson has evolved rapidly since it started up in the fall, and appears to be going strong.