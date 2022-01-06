Kanye West "Has Not Given Up" on Kim Kardashian Despite Dating Several Other People, Source Says
Um, k?
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Nobody will be taking the "most unpredictable celebrity" crown from Kanye West (AKA Ye) any time soon.
The rapper apparently still harbors the dream of winning back ex-wife Kim Kardashian a year after news broke of their impending divorce, even though he has been dating several other people since then.
"She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," an insider tells E! News. "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is. Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with." Cool, well that's fun for the other women in question, I guess?
West was reportedly dating—and living with—a model named Vinetria back in December. At the time, a source spoke to Page Six about how Kardashian felt about the situation. "She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the model at his Malibu house," they said.
Since then, West has been spotted out and about with artist Audri Nix and, most recently, actress Julia Fox (pictured with him in New York City below).
West has been rumored to want the mother of his children back many times after she filed for divorce from him in February 2021. Back in August, for example, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself."
Kardashian, however, seems to have well and truly moved on. Her relationship with Pete Davidson has evolved rapidly since it started up in the fall, and appears to be going strong.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Welcome to (Another) Summer of Scam
From suburban killers to millionaire scammers.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
Here's What We're Already Adding to Our TBR Pile
Just in case you needed something to look forward to.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Khloé Kardashian "Will Never Take Tristan Thompson Back" After Paternity Scandal, Insider Claims
It's OVER over.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tristan Thompson Confirmed as Father to Maralee Nichols' Son: "Khloé, You Don't Deserve This"
He issued an apology on Instagram Stories.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Stormi Webster Saved Grandma Kris Jenner From Having to Talk About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
A mini PR expert.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Mason and Reign Disick's Birthdays With "Elf 182" Concert
This is... creative.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian "Thinks It's Strange" That Kanye West Is Trying to Get Her Back Even Though He Has a Girlfriend
She's not wrong.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Hired Kanye West's Music Director to Play Christmas Music to Her Kids Every Morning of December
This is extra, even for Kim K.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Passed the Baby Bar Exam on Her 4th Attempt
It's a really tough exam.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tristan Thompson Told Khloé Kardashian About Paternity Drama When He Realized She Would Find Out, Source Says
Thoughtful.
By Iris Goldsztajn