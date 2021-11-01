Kris Jenner Says Kim Kardashian Couldn't See or Breathe in Her Met Gala Outfit

Kim Kardashian wanted to make an impression with her Met Gala outfit, and she certainly succeeded. Not only are we still talking about it weeks later, but people were also falling over themselves to recreate the get-up for their Halloween costumes.

We knew that Kardashian's all-black Balenciaga outfit looked at best inconvenient and at worst actually kind of hazardous (not to mention forbiddingly expensive), but the star's mom, Kris Jenner, has just given us further insight into just how impractical it actually was.

"The whole evening of the Met Ball, Kim couldn't see and she couldn't breathe, so my boyfriend Corey [Gamble] was walking around, we were all together and he was leading her to where we were supposed to go, and helping with her ponytail," Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres. "It was suddenly he was like, you know, somebody pulling her around, and a hairstylist all at the same time."

Taylor Hill Getty Images

An incredulous DeGeneres then asked, "wow, she couldn't see?"

"She could not see," Jenner emphasized. "And then halfway through the Met Ball, they asked her to do something, like, do a dance to this... for Vogue, and we were on the stage, and she had no idea what she was doing. It was so funny."

Jamie McCarthy/MG21 Getty Images

TBH, I'm kind of obsessed with the Kardashians making fun of one another—and lucky for me, they do it often. Kim K recently spoofed her sister Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker on Saturday Night Live, her own daughter North regularly calls her out, and also there was that one time Kylie Jenner hilariously recreated an iconic scene from KUWTK on TikTok. Amazing stuff.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io