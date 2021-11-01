Today's Top Stories
Kris Jenner Says Kim Kardashian Couldn't See or Breathe in Her Met Gala Outfit

This isn't particularly shocking news, to be fair.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york september 13 kim kardashian attends the 2021 met gala celebrating in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by theo wargogetty images
Theo WargoGetty Images

Kim Kardashian wanted to make an impression with her Met Gala outfit, and she certainly succeeded. Not only are we still talking about it weeks later, but people were also falling over themselves to recreate the get-up for their Halloween costumes.

We knew that Kardashian's all-black Balenciaga outfit looked at best inconvenient and at worst actually kind of hazardous (not to mention forbiddingly expensive), but the star's mom, Kris Jenner, has just given us further insight into just how impractical it actually was.

"The whole evening of the Met Ball, Kim couldn't see and she couldn't breathe, so my boyfriend Corey [Gamble] was walking around, we were all together and he was leading her to where we were supposed to go, and helping with her ponytail," Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres. "It was suddenly he was like, you know, somebody pulling her around, and a hairstylist all at the same time."

new york, new york september 13 kim kardashian west attends the 2021 met gala benefit in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by taylor hillwireimage
Taylor HillGetty Images

An incredulous DeGeneres then asked, "wow, she couldn't see?"

"She could not see," Jenner emphasized. "And then halfway through the Met Ball, they asked her to do something, like, do a dance to this... for Vogue, and we were on the stage, and she had no idea what she was doing. It was so funny."

new york, new york september 13 exclusive coverage l r kendall jenner and kim kardashian attend the the 2021 met gala celebrating in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by jamie mccarthymg21getty images for the met museumvogue
Jamie McCarthy/MG21Getty Images

TBH, I'm kind of obsessed with the Kardashians making fun of one another—and lucky for me, they do it often. Kim K recently spoofed her sister Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker on Saturday Night Live, her own daughter North regularly calls her out, and also there was that one time Kylie Jenner hilariously recreated an iconic scene from KUWTK on TikTok. Amazing stuff.

