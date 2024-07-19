At Last, Kate Hudson Addresses Those Pesky Nick Jonas Dating Rumors of Yesteryear

Kate Hudson is happily engaged these days to Danny Fujikawa, but she took a brief trip down memory lane with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and dished on her brief relationship with Nick Jonas, saying the youngest of the Jonas Brothers was an “old man in a young man’s body.”

While playing the show’s famous “Plead the Fifth” segment, Hudson was asked by host Cohen “In 2015 [and] 2016, there were countless rumors about you dating Nick Jonas, which you skirted around, including on this very show,” he said, per Us Weekly . “Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?”

Cohen went there and asked Hudson about her rumored fling with Jonas from nearly a decade ago.

Hudson didn’t plead the fifth—guests are asked three questions, and they can only plead the fifth on one of them—and instead called their connection “a moment”: “[He’s] lovely, fun, [and] kind,” she said of Jonas.

Hudson and Jonas generated buzz back in September 2015 after they were spotted together, of all places, at Disney World. They reconnected again at the 2016 Met Gala. Neither Hudson nor Jonas ever addressed the dating rumors, and Jonas told Complex in 2016 that he was not just single but “very single,” he said at the time.

“You know, it’s interesting,” he added when asked if he was hooking up with Hudson. “You’re allowed to ask me whatever the fuck you want and I’ll answer it, or not.”

Jonas tried to keep it respectful when discussing his rumored romance with Hudson.

That said, he did praise he and Hudson’s “unbelievable connection,” saying “Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful. Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now, I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

Hudson had nothing but kind words to say about Jonas on the show.

Two years later, in 2018, Jonas married Priyanka Chopra, and the rest, as they say, is history.