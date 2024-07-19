At Last, Kate Hudson Addresses Those Pesky Nick Jonas Dating Rumors of Yesteryear
It was “a moment,” she said of Jonas, who she called an “old man in a young man’s body.”
Kate Hudson is happily engaged these days to Danny Fujikawa, but she took a brief trip down memory lane with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and dished on her brief relationship with Nick Jonas, saying the youngest of the Jonas Brothers was an “old man in a young man’s body.”
While playing the show’s famous “Plead the Fifth” segment, Hudson was asked by host Cohen “In 2015 [and] 2016, there were countless rumors about you dating Nick Jonas, which you skirted around, including on this very show,” he said, per Us Weekly. “Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?”
Hudson didn’t plead the fifth—guests are asked three questions, and they can only plead the fifth on one of them—and instead called their connection “a moment”: “[He’s] lovely, fun, [and] kind,” she said of Jonas.
Hudson and Jonas generated buzz back in September 2015 after they were spotted together, of all places, at Disney World. They reconnected again at the 2016 Met Gala. Neither Hudson nor Jonas ever addressed the dating rumors, and Jonas told Complex in 2016 that he was not just single but “very single,” he said at the time.
“You know, it’s interesting,” he added when asked if he was hooking up with Hudson. “You’re allowed to ask me whatever the fuck you want and I’ll answer it, or not.”
That said, he did praise he and Hudson’s “unbelievable connection,” saying “Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful. Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now, I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”
Two years later, in 2018, Jonas married Priyanka Chopra, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Princess Diana Agreed to a Meeting with John F. Kennedy Jr. Because Sister-in-Law Sarah Ferguson “Had the Hots for Him” and Diana Wanted To “Do One Up on Her”
For their 1995 meetup at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City, “Diana wanted it to be discreet because it had all the makings of a great gossip story.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Pippa Middleton Matthews Has Been “An Angel and Backbone” for Princess Kate During This Difficult Season
Pippa—who accompanied Kate and Princess Charlotte to Wimbledon this week—has drawn comparisons to Princess Margaret and her support of the late Queen Elizabeth.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Puts Her 'Twist' on Naked Dressing
She wrote two see-through looks straight off the runway.
By India Roby Published
-
Kate Hudson Confirms Matthew McConaughey Doesn't Wear Deodorant—And She Doesn't Either
Good to know!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Hudson "Took a Full Year Off" From Men to Stop "Repeating Patterns"
Gotta do what you gotta do!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Hudson Approves of Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Lookalike Dress with the Perfect Comment on Social Media
Carpenter wore the yellow silk minidress to her 25th birthday party, thrown by boyfriend Barry Keoghan.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kate Hudson Has Two Choice Words for Anyone Who Says She’s Too Old to Start a Music Career
“No one tells me what to do.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Matthew McConaughey Shares His Immediate First Impression of Co-Star Kate Hudson On the Set of ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
The beloved rom-com turned 20 years old last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Jonas Brothers Are Facing Major Backlash for Rescheduling Tour Dates in Favor of a "Project"
Yikes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Hudson Still Gets Residuals for a Hit 1990s Movie Most Don't Even Know She Was Cast In
Kate Hudson / Getty and Home Alone 2 / Disney+
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Turned 2 With an Elmo-Themed Birthday Party
Help, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published