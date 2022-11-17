Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn Had a Perfect 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Reunion

I love a good celeb reunion, and Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn's recent one sounds like it was extra successful.

The two actresses reunited on the set of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, after having lost touch because, well, life. This was especially significant because they both famously starred in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (one of the best rom-coms ever made, objectively).

"Honestly, it was the best," Hudson told The Hollywood Reporter of getting to film with her old friend.

"We were really close for many years and then as it goes, kids, marriage, other kids, other marriages—for me, she’s still in hers." (Hudson was married to Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. Although she is engaged to partner Danny Fujikawa, she's not in a rush to actually plan the wedding. Hahn has been married to Ethan Sandler since 2002.)

Speaking at the Glass Onion premiere earlier this week, Hudson explained how she and Hahn drifted apart. "It turned into years where we hadn’t seen each other and when I saw her, when I was reunited with her on this movie, it was like we’d never left," she said. "I feel like we are soul sisters. It’s the best."

It IS the best!!!

In case you don't remember, in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Hudson played Andie, a magazine columnist who schemed to flirt with Matthew McConaughey's character, Ben, then get him to break up with her in just 10 days (to show what not to do when dating).

Hahn played Hudson's colleague and bestie, Michelle, who was perpetually getting dumped for making all of these dating faux-pas. Michelle was enlisted to help Andie make Ben's life miserable, resulting in many a hilarious situation.