Kate Hudson's Son Is Dating Judd Apatow's Daughter, And They're ADORABLE

Hiii, good morning! I have happy news for you today!

Ryder Robinson, 18, and Iris Apatow, 19, are dating.

If you're wondering what I'm talking about, Ryder is Kate Hudson's son from her marriage to musician Chris Robinson, and Iris is Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's (fantastically named) daughter. And they're dating. Which is good news.

Ryder kindly made their relationship known to the world with a swoon-worthy Instagram post on Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend's cheek as she wraps her arms around him and grins from ear to ear. He captioned it simply with a red heart emoji, and my own red heart is melting.

Iris commented with a closed-eye-smile emoji and a kissy-face emoji.

Meanwhile, their respective families seem to have fully blessed the relationship. Leslie Mann commented with three red hearts, Kate Hudson wrote "Sweets," and Iris' sister Maude, 24, added, "So cute :’)" I could not agree more.

Iris (again, great name) seems to live her life mostly as a regular teenage girl despite her famous parents and being BFFs with Olivia Rodrigo—her Insta bio reads, "Hell is a teenage girl." Meanwhile, her sister Maude has a handful of acting credits to her name, including in Knocked Up, This Is 40, and The King of Staten Island.

Based solely on his Instagram, it looks like Ryder mainly enjoys spending time with friends, family and pets, which is lovely.

Iris' parents have been married since 1997, while Ryder's were married from 2000 to 2007. Kate Hudson has another son with ex Matt Bellamy, and a daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa (also a musician!).