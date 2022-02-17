Kate Hudson's Son Is Dating Judd Apatow's Daughter, And They're ADORABLE
What is this, a crossover episode?
Hiii, good morning! I have happy news for you today!
Ryder Robinson, 18, and Iris Apatow, 19, are dating.
If you're wondering what I'm talking about, Ryder is Kate Hudson's son from her marriage to musician Chris Robinson, and Iris is Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's (fantastically named) daughter. And they're dating. Which is good news.
Ryder kindly made their relationship known to the world with a swoon-worthy Instagram post on Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend's cheek as she wraps her arms around him and grins from ear to ear. He captioned it simply with a red heart emoji, and my own red heart is melting.
Iris commented with a closed-eye-smile emoji and a kissy-face emoji.
Meanwhile, their respective families seem to have fully blessed the relationship. Leslie Mann commented with three red hearts, Kate Hudson wrote "Sweets," and Iris' sister Maude, 24, added, "So cute :’)" I could not agree more.
A post shared by Ryder Robinson (@mr.ryderrobinson)
A photo posted by on
Iris (again, great name) seems to live her life mostly as a regular teenage girl despite her famous parents and being BFFs with Olivia Rodrigo—her Insta bio reads, "Hell is a teenage girl." Meanwhile, her sister Maude has a handful of acting credits to her name, including in Knocked Up, This Is 40, and The King of Staten Island.
Based solely on his Instagram, it looks like Ryder mainly enjoys spending time with friends, family and pets, which is lovely.
Iris' parents have been married since 1997, while Ryder's were married from 2000 to 2007. Kate Hudson has another son with ex Matt Bellamy, and a daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa (also a musician!).
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
What the Royals' Favorite Foods Say About Them, According to a Behavioral Expert
From marmalade to matcha.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Open" to Getting Engaged and Jennifer Garner Is "Happy" for Her Ex, Source Says
Everyone is doing well!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Took the Crown With His Valentine's Day Grand Gesture for Kate Middleton
Get it, 'cause he's the future king? ...I'll see myself out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Open" to Getting Engaged and Jennifer Garner Is "Happy" for Her Ex, Source Says
Everyone is doing well!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Barker Treated Kourtney Kardashian to a Lavish Disney-Themed Valentine's Day
Forget bouquets of roses; he got her an entire rosebush.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Shared Ben Affleck's Early Valentine's Day Gift to Her: A Music Video for 'On My Way' He Directed
BRB, sending this to my boyfriend.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Did Some Real Mom-and-Dad Dancing During the Super Bowl
I just hope their kids weren't watching.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Just Bought a $4 Million Home in London Together
Love this so much!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Says She Feels "So Lucky and Happy and Proud" of Ben Affleck "Second-Chance" Romance
They're doing it right this time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are "Definitely Ready" for Life With Their Baby Girl, Insider Says
They're super happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chrishell Stause Claims She Ignored All the "Red Flags" in Her Relationship With Justin Hartley
Doesn't sound great.
By Iris Goldsztajn