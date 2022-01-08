There’s never a shortage of drama in the royal family, but 2022 has barely kicked off and already looks to be unprecedented. First (and most importantly), it’s the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a year-long celebration that will include events, parades, and a bank holiday to toast her 70-year reign. Then, Prince Harry’s memoir will hit shelves, and we can expect it to air some seriously dirty royal laundry . Plus, Prince Andrew’s ongoing court cases will continue, likely heaping more ire and embarrassment on the royals. All in all, the Queen’s going to need some backup.

Fortunately, according to a source who spoke anonymously with the Daily Mail, the Queen has someone she can always rely on: Kate Middleton. And because of that trust, we should expect to see Kate take an even bigger role as a leader of the royal family, the source claimed. “Kate will step up, and I know the Queen hugely values her support, and will rely on her more than ever,” they said.

Kate has reflected the monarchy’s steadfast confidence ever since marrying Prince William in 2011. But after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties and moved stateside, Kate took on a far more centralized role in the Firm. On the eve of her 40th birthday, Kate is now widely seen as the family’s peacemaker , even doing her best to heal the reported rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Evidence that Kate would grow in her role as the Queen’s right-hand Duchess can be seen in the decision, after the Queen’s recent health scare, to send Prince William and Kate (along with Charles and Camilla) to COP26 , the United Nations Climate conference that the Queen holds in great esteem. And Kate’s organization of—and piano solo at —the recent Christmas community carol service proved concretely that the Duchess has what it takes to be a leader of the royal family.

As the Platinum Jubilee and various family dramas put an even brighter spotlight on the royals than usual, the Queen will likely rely on Kate more than ever.