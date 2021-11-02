Kate Middleton Wore a Royal Blue Gown Fit for a Queen at the COP26 Conference

Kate Middleton always looks positively regal, but perhaps never more so than when she's literally wearing a color called "royal blue." Yes, I know it's all a bit on the nose, but hey.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Eponine blue gown that showed she meant business for Day Two of the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The ankle-length dress featured square shoulders, a wrap front and a belt with two black buttons. One Twitter user, retweeted by WhatKateWore, pointed out that the dress featured in an Instagram post 87 weeks ago. "Makes sense for sustainability. She's probably had this piece a while," they hypothesized.

The duchess paired her dress with navy blue, pointed-toe suede pumps, and wore her hair in a neat low bun that showed off her drop earrings. She wore a small metallic poppy pin as a symbol of Remembrance.

Pool Getty Images

Prince William wore a navy blue suit to match his wife's shoes, and also sported a poppy pin, as did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Here the three of them are climbing up some steps:

WPA Pool Getty Images

The duke and duchess posted a photo of themselves laughing casually with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles on Instagram, AKA the new Fab Four, as well as clips from Queen Elizabeth's recorded message.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Getty Images

The monarch was advised not to travel to Glasgow for health reasons, but made a point to share a message close to her heart as part of the event. "It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit, written in history books yet to be printed, will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity, and that you answered the call of those future generations," she said, adding that world leaders needed a clear plan to address the climate crisis.

"Welcoming the World to @cop26uk," Kensington Palace captioned the post. "This evening The Duke and Duchess joined The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for a #COP26 reception, which saw Her Majesty The Queen address the assembled delegates via a recorded message."

Royal fans were typically enthused by both the Cambridges' participation in the event and the duchess' always on-the-mark sense of fashion. "As always, the Duchess looks so beautiful!" wrote one person.

The royal couple was also able to meet the Earthshot Prize finalists as part of the event."Fantastic to finally meet the @EarthshotPrize Finalists in person at @COP26UK," they wrote on Instagram. "This week at COP we will showcase their incredible innovations to repair our planet. The #EarthshotPrize finalists will also meet members of the Prize’s Global Alliance, some of the world’s largest corporations, philanthropists, and not for profits - who will provide unparalleled support to the Prize Finalists to help scale their solutions. #COP26"

