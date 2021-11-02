Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Wore a Royal Blue Gown Fit for a Queen at the COP26 Conference

The duchess was the picture of elegance once again.

By Iris Goldsztajn
glasgow, scotland november 01 catherine, duchess of cambridge looks on as she leaves a reception for the key members of the sustainable markets initiative and the winners and finalists of the first earthshot prize awards at the clydeside distillery, on the sidelines of the cop26 summit on november 1, 2021 in glasgow, united kingdom 2021 sees the 26th united nations climate change conference the conference will run from 31 october for two weeks, finishing on 12 november it was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the covid 19 pandemic photo by daniel leal olivas pool getty images
PoolGetty Images

Kate Middleton always looks positively regal, but perhaps never more so than when she's literally wearing a color called "royal blue." Yes, I know it's all a bit on the nose, but hey.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an Eponine blue gown that showed she meant business for Day Two of the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The ankle-length dress featured square shoulders, a wrap front and a belt with two black buttons. One Twitter user, retweeted by WhatKateWore, pointed out that the dress featured in an Instagram post 87 weeks ago. "Makes sense for sustainability. She's probably had this piece a while," they hypothesized.

The duchess paired her dress with navy blue, pointed-toe suede pumps, and wore her hair in a neat low bun that showed off her drop earrings. She wore a small metallic poppy pin as a symbol of Remembrance.

glasgow, scotland november 01 catherine, duchess of cambridge c welcomes guests as they arrive at the clydeside distillery for reception for the key members of the sustainable markets initiative and the winners and finalists of the first earthshot prize awards at the clydeside distillery, on the sidelines of the cop26 summit on november 1, 2021 in glasgow, united kingdom 2021 sees the 26th united nations climate change conference the conference will run from 31 october for two weeks, finishing on 12 november it was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the covid 19 pandemic photo by daniel leal olivas pool getty images
PoolGetty Images

Prince William wore a navy blue suit to match his wife's shoes, and also sported a poppy pin, as did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Here the three of them are climbing up some steps:

glasgow, scotland november 01 british prime minister boris johnson, left, greets britains prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge as they arrive to attend an evening reception to mark the opening day of the cop26 summit at the scottish event campus sec on november 1, 2021 in glasgow, united kingdom 2021 sees the 26th united nations climate change conference the conference will run from 31 october for two weeks, finishing on 12 november it was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the covid 19 pandemic photo by alberto pezzali poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

The duke and duchess posted a photo of themselves laughing casually with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles on Instagram, AKA the new Fab Four, as well as clips from Queen Elizabeth's recorded message.

britains catherine, duchess of cambridge c looks on as her husband britains prince william, duke of cambridge, 2nd l speaks with britains camilla, duchess of cornwall r as they leave a reception for the key members of the sustainable markets initiative and the winners and finalists of the first earthshot prize awards at the clydeside distillery, on the sidelines of the cop26 un climate change conference in glasgow, scotland on november 1, 2021 cop26, running from october 31 to november 12 in glasgow will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments photo by daniel leal olivas pool afp photo by daniel leal olivaspoolafp via getty images
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty Images

The monarch was advised not to travel to Glasgow for health reasons, but made a point to share a message close to her heart as part of the event. "It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit, written in history books yet to be printed, will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity, and that you answered the call of those future generations," she said, adding that world leaders needed a clear plan to address the climate crisis.

"Welcoming the World to @cop26uk," Kensington Palace captioned the post. "This evening The Duke and Duchess joined The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for a #COP26 reception, which saw Her Majesty The Queen address the assembled delegates via a recorded message."

Royal fans were typically enthused by both the Cambridges' participation in the event and the duchess' always on-the-mark sense of fashion. "As always, the Duchess looks so beautiful!" wrote one person.

The royal couple was also able to meet the Earthshot Prize finalists as part of the event."Fantastic to finally meet the @EarthshotPrize Finalists in person at @COP26UK," they wrote on Instagram. "This week at COP we will showcase their incredible innovations to repair our planet. The #EarthshotPrize finalists will also meet members of the Prize’s Global Alliance, some of the world’s largest corporations, philanthropists, and not for profits - who will provide unparalleled support to the Prize Finalists to help scale their solutions. #COP26"



