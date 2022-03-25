Kate Middleton Glows in an Emerald Green Ballgown on Last Night of Jamaica Trip

She wore Jenny Packham.

Iris Goldsztajn
On the Cambridges' last night in Jamaica, Kate Middleton paid tribute to the country's flag in an emerald green ballgown.

The off-the-shoulder dress was created by one of the duchess' go-to designers, Jenny Packham, and embellished with tulle and sequin details. It was cinched at the waist and featured a full skirt for the complete princess effect.

Middleton accessorized with emerald and diamond earrings and a bracelet belonging to the Queen, according to InStyle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were hosted by Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Patricia Allen.

The Jamaican flag is made up of black, yellow and green, with the latter representing "hope and agricultural resources," according to Jamaica Information Service.

The choice of green for the duchess' dress and the symbolism of hope are especially poignant in the context of the royals' trip to the Caribbean, which has been fraught with controversy surrounding the Royal Family's ties to slavery and colonialism.

Jamaican member of parliament Lisa Hanna used the word "hope" on two occasions in an op-ed for the Guardian. "It is my hope that this Caribbean visit will stir their emotions and their thoughts, and that as they ascend they will refine the monarchy’s perspective with an eye toward building a fairer and more just global society," she wrote.

Referencing the Duke of Cambridge's speech, in which he called slavery "abhorrent," Hanna wrote, "I would hope that this rhetoric is a start and not an end to their journey on the issue of reparations and justice."

Jamaica is seeking to remove the Queen as their head of state, per Harper's Bazaar, and many people across the country, the Caribbean and the world want both apologies and action towards reparations.

