Kate Middleton Has the Most Popular Royal Smile, According to New Report

Another day, another fascinating report about the Royal Family.

Altima Dental recently released data on which royal has the most Googled smile. The Canadian dental care experts analyzed internet searches about blue-blooded family members that contain the words “smile” and “teeth” to compile their list of the most popular royal smiles.

Kate Middleton claimed the top spot, racking up a whopping 36,000 searches every year. Breaking that number down even further, Kate’s teeth (yes, just her teeth) receive about 2,400 searches per month, while her entire smile receives 600 searches per month.

The Duchess of Cambridge won by a landslide over Meghan Markle, who came in second place with 17,400 searches per year. The research also revealed that the phrase “Meghan Markle teeth” is typed into Google about 1,000 times per month. That’s still a huge number, of course, but not even half the amount of hits that Kate’s smile gets.

Rounding out the list was Prince Harry in third place (15,000 searches per year), Lady Louise Windsor in fourth place (10,800 searches per year), and Queen Elizabeth in fifth place (7,800 searches per year).

“The royal family are recognizable worldwide and incredibly influential, so it is exciting to see just how much of an impact they have, even down to their smiles,” a spokesperson for Altima Dental said in a statement. “It is fascinating to see whose smile the public is most interested in, with the Duchess of Cambridge topping the list. Her smile is iconic—therefore, it is unsurprising that the public is Googling her teeth and taking inspiration.”

So what exactly is the secret of Kate’s dental success? According to The Daily Mail, the Duchess wore braces when she was 12, and she had a bit more straightening and teeth whitening done before her wedding to Prince William in 2011. This work was done by a London-based orthodontist named Dr. Didier Fillion, who is known for improving smiles while maintaining a natural look.

Bernard Touati, a friend and colleague of Dr. Fillion, even confirmed that Kate’s teeth are so appealing because they’re not perfect. “You know why they look so good? Because they are not absolutely aligned,” Touati told The Times in late 2011. “That is what we like, a natural healthy smile.”

We suspect that the popularity of Kate’s smile goes much deeper than braces and whitening, though. The Duchess is often seen at her happiest, whether that’s at royal engagements or spending time with her adorable family. Let’s be honest: Who wouldn’t want to try and replicate that vision of pure joy?