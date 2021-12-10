Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared Their 2021 Family Christmas Card

'Tis the season...for the Cambridges' holiday card! On Friday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their 2021 Christmas card on Instagram, writing: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card." The photo shows the whole family—Kate, William, Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte—sitting closely together on a fluffy rug and cozy seats.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) A photo posted by on

The Duke and Duchess are sitting close in the photo, which is in line with their more affectionate tone this holiday season. Earlier this week, the couple presented a united front after a difficult year—which saw Prince Philip's death, the ongoing pandemic, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell Oprah interview—and body language expert Darren Stanton told Marie Claire: "While posing for photographs, Kate is positioned very tightly against William and both are looking in the same direction, solidifying their status as a power couple."

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

He added that the couple are "so in sync, it’s almost as if Kate and Wills are operating and moving as one person."