Kate Middleton's Pink Lamé Ball Gown in Belize Is the Stuff of Dreams

The Cambridges have concluded their stay in Belize, the first stop on their Caribbean tour.

On their last night there, they attended a special reception in Cahal Pech hosted by the Governor General of Belize in honor of the Queen, and Kate Middleton more than rose to the occasion.

The duchess wore a simply stunning pink lamé ball gown by The Vampire's Wife, with a boat neck, frilly short sleeves and a matching sash. She accesorized with glistening round drop earrings and wore her hair down, middle-parted and straight.

(Image credit: Getty/Karwai Tang)

The duke, as for him, opted for a casual chic look in a pale blue shirt open at the neck (spicy!), navy slacks and a navy suit jacket.

(Image credit: Getty/Karwai Tang)

The Duke of Cambridge recapped his stay in Belize on Instagram.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be here in Belize at the beginning of our first official visit to the Caribbean," he wrote.

"I am honoured to convey the very warmest wishes from my grandmother, The Queen of Belize, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

"In our short time here, Catherine and I have been lucky enough to witness some of the extraordinary biodiversity that you so lovingly nurture here in your jungles and your reefs.

"Alongside this environmental diversity, yesterday we also had a taste of Belize’s wonderful cultural diversity - from Mayan chocolate to Garifuna drumming.

"And yes, you even got us dancing!"

ICYMI, the Cambridges danced with locals on day two of their trip (and it's no wonder, consider how very swishy the duchess' sundress was—I would dance, too, if I was wearing that).

(Image credit: Getty/Chris Jackson)