Kate Middleton Channeled Elle Woods in a Pink Pantsuit
Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.
The Duchess of Cambridge just held a very important roundtable meeting with U.K. ministers. So what did she choose to wear for said very important roundtable meeting? Why, a pink pantsuit of course. Harvard Law grad Elle Woods would be proud.
Kate Middleton stunned in a pink ensemble by Alexander McQueen, one of her all-time favorite designers. If you'd like to splurge on a similar blazer and tailored pants look, I found some for you (including a pair of pants that's on mega-sale).
Alexander McQueen Peak-Lapel Single-Breasted Blazer
Alexander McQueen Pink Blazer
Alexander McQueen Casual Pants in Pink
Alexander McQueen Pink Long Slim Tailored Trousers
The duchess paired these pretty pink pieces with earrings and a necklace by Mappin & Webb, according to the Daily Mail. As ever when she dresses in biz-cas, she finished off the outfit with a pair of pointy heeled pumps, this time in pink suede for the full pink look. Very on trend, Your Royal Highness.
The roundtable included a number of government officials, including British Health Secretary Sajid Javid. The topic at hand was early years care, one of the duchess' most cherished causes. She met with the ministers to discuss the release of new research by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which showed that people vastly agree with her premise that the early years are incredibly formative for a child.
In preparation for the meeting, the duchess stated, "Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life and set the foundation for how we go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society.
"The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is real appetite from the public to bring this issue up all of our agendas," she continued (via the Mail).
"There is more we can all do—every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them—the parents, the carers, the early years workforce and more."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Cambridges Missing Lilibet's Birthday Felt Like a "Kick in the Teeth" to the Sussexes, Source Says
They were scheduled to be in Wales, to be fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Told Tristan Thompson She Would Respect Him More If He Cheated and Admitted It
But he was hiding it for months instead.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Said Princess Charlotte Is a "Budding Star" in Soccer During Visit to England's Women's Team
She wanted the players to know she's super talented.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Missing Lilibet's Birthday Felt Like a "Kick in the Teeth" to the Sussexes, Source Says
They were scheduled to be in Wales, to be fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Said Princess Charlotte Is a "Budding Star" in Soccer During Visit to England's Women's Team
She wanted the players to know she's super talented.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Said She's "In Good Hands" to Become Princess of Wales, Referring to Prince William
OMG stooop, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Carole Middleton Wore Kate Middleton's Pink Dress to Royal Ascot
This dress has the sweetest significance, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Honored the Grenfell Victims on Fifth Anniversary of the Tragedy
They attended a multi-faith service in West London.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Are Moving to "Modest" Adelaide Cottage, Sans Live-In Staff
Sounds like it's all part of the "slimmed-down monarchy" situ.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Looks Like "More of His Own Man" Attending Events Without Meghan Markle: Body Language Expert
I mean, it makes sense that you would look out for your partner when they're around.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Dazzles in All Blue at the Garter Day Service at Windsor Castle
Gorgeous!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn