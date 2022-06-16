Kate Middleton Channeled Elle Woods in a Pink Pantsuit

The Duchess of Cambridge just held a very important roundtable meeting with U.K. ministers. So what did she choose to wear for said very important roundtable meeting? Why, a pink pantsuit of course. Harvard Law grad Elle Woods would be proud.

Kate Middleton stunned in a pink ensemble by Alexander McQueen, one of her all-time favorite designers. If you'd like to splurge on a similar blazer and tailored pants look, I found some for you (including a pair of pants that's on mega-sale).

The duchess paired these pretty pink pieces with earrings and a necklace by Mappin & Webb, according to the Daily Mail. As ever when she dresses in biz-cas, she finished off the outfit with a pair of pointy heeled pumps, this time in pink suede for the full pink look. Very on trend, Your Royal Highness.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

The roundtable included a number of government officials, including British Health Secretary Sajid Javid. The topic at hand was early years care, one of the duchess' most cherished causes. She met with the ministers to discuss the release of new research by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which showed that people vastly agree with her premise that the early years are incredibly formative for a child.

In preparation for the meeting, the duchess stated, "Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life and set the foundation for how we go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society.

"The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is real appetite from the public to bring this issue up all of our agendas," she continued (via the Mail).

"There is more we can all do—every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them—the parents, the carers, the early years workforce and more."