Kate Middleton Showed Prince William "Morale-Boosting Support and Love" During Recent Royal Tour: Body Language Expert
They really have each other's backs.
I am SORRY, but I just LOVE love—and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have got that love in spades.
Their recent tour of the Caribbean may have been fraught with controversy (and with good reason, considering the U.K.'s history with Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas), but according to one body language expert, they had each other's love and support to lean on throughout it.
Judi James told Express that although there were "some non-verbal signs of anxiety from William as he arrived in the country, William and Kate’s body language showed they managed to relax and get into their stride again."
James commented on how caringly the Cambridges interacted with each other while sampling cacao fruit in Belize. "They use their usual mirroring techniques here, showing like-minded thinking, and there is the very strong, silent tie-sign as William tentatively samples the food that Kate already has a mouthful of while she watches him carefully to see if he approves."
James then commented on the way Kate Middleton reacted to her husband's cocoa-grinding skills.
"There’s also a return of their famously competitive traits as Kate doubles in laughter as her husband tries to grind some cocoa beans, clearly struggling whereas she had been quite successful in the same task," the expert said.
"It’s Kate’s wonderful, close-up smile of affection and approval as she looks up at her husband’s face that really steals the show, though," James continued.
"He couldn’t want a better signal of morale-boosting support and love on this very important royal tour and the puckering around his own mouth shows he’s noted it and is subtly pinging his own reply back."
James added, "The unique skill that this couple have as top-tier royals is their willingness and skill to get stuck in, so hopefully they will get some more challenging tasks to show their active side."
Many royal commentators have picked up on the couple's growing shows of PDA over the last few months, and it's clear that after 11 years of marriage and three children, the Cambridges' love for each other just keeps getting stronger. As their royal roles evolve, they will have each other to lean on for support, that's for sure.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
