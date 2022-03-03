Prince William Said the Sweetest Thing About Kate Middleton During Their Visit to Wales
Excuse me, how cute?
It's clear for anyone to see that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very much in love with each other.
Consider how happy they look while on an official engagement together, and the cute inside jokes they tease each other with—all signs of a blissful union.
During their latest joint official visit, to Wales on the occasion of St. David's Day, Prince William reportedly said something truly adorable about his wife Kate Middleton, and excuse me while I swoon for a minute or two.
While chatting with well-wishers early in the day, when it was seasonally cold out, the duke said, "[Kate] has the coldest hands ever. They say, 'Cold hands, warm heart.'" (via Hello!). Awwww!!!!
While visiting Pant Farm, owned by Gary and Jess Yeomans, the father of three also revealed the job Prince George had on a farm during the kids' recent school break. "That was George's job at half term—moving feed," he said, after having been shown a robot that did just that (via People).
Pant Farm is a goat dairy farm, so the duchess told the owners that she has ancestral ties to goat farming herself. "I was looking into my ancestry and there was someone who was a rare breed goat farmer," she said. "I will have to find out which one it was. It was just after the First World War."
TBH, I'm not surprised about this at all, given how much of a natural the duchess was around the goats.
Telling the world about the farm visit on Twitter, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "Seeing first-hand the benefits that local businesses receive through their communities at this lovely family-run farm, promoting local produce and sustainable practices."
They continued, "Learning about the importance of the agricultural industry to people in rural communities here in Wales this #StDavidsDay.
"Working with local businesses, promoting local produce and sustainable practices you can really see how farms like this are the lifeblood of the community."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
