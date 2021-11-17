Kate Middleton and Prince William Could Stay With the Sussexes on Their Potential U.S. Tour Next Year, Expert Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton will definitely be going to the U.S. next year for the second instalment of the Earthshot Prize, but we also seem to have reason to believe they will undertake a whole American tour as well.

If they do, a royal insider thinks they will most likely stay with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their home in California, after not seeing them in person since the Sussexes left in March 2020 (though the two brothers have met since). The insider thinks that the Sussexes—and commentators—would think it was weird if they didn't stay with them, and that the stateside royals see it as a great opportunity to mend their bond.

"Meghan would like some show of commitment from William and Kate, even if it’s a tentative date or time frame to put in the diary for some time next year," the source tells Heatworld.

"They haven’t had a single royal visitor since moving to America, which they know is mainly because of COVID, but now that travel restrictions between the U.S. and U.K. have been lifted, they want that to change," the insider continues.

"Harry and Meghan feel very strongly about this and think it’s important that the Cambridges stay with them if they come over—it would seem odd if they didn’t. They’re certain that there would be no better way for them to put aside their differences than by spending quality time together in the California sunshine, away from the meddling and negativity they would have to encounter in England.

"And Meghan feels that they would be playing by her rules because they would be in her home and her home country."

(Image credit: Samir Hussein)

This tour to the U.S. hasn't been announced in any shape or form, but royal biographer Duncan Larcombe recently seemed pretty confident that it would happen, and that the Cambridges would be the ones to embark on it. "A royal tour to the U.S. is long overdue," Larcombe told U.K. publication Closer. "They are our most important allies and there is a huge appetite for the royals over there. Royal tours take around six months to plan in secret, so it’s likely there’s one in the works to visit later this year or next, and my best bet is it will be William and Kate."

“It’s part of their royal duties to visit the States, so they’ll go at some point, whether it’s next year or the near future," Larcombe continued. On the subject of the Sussexes, however, he didn't feel like it would be much of an opportunity for a happy reunion. "Harry and Meghan have made the U.S. their home and their target audience. So the prospect of William and Kate going over there will no doubt rock them," he said. "On every royal visit, there are crowds of fans coming to see them, and mass media coverage. And for that to happen under Harry and Meghan’s nose, on their turf—it will be very awkward for them."

Aww, I wish I could bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles, and we’d all eat it and be happy.