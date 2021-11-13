While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at a ceremony on Wednesday honoring veterans aboard the New York battleship-turned-museum The Intrepid made the big headlines for the couple this week—not least because Meghan wore a stunning red Carolina Herrera gown for the occasion —a trip they quietly took on Thursday was just as noteworthy. On Veterans Day, Harry and Meghan went down to New Jersey for a surprise visit to Task Force Liberty at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to visit with the Afghan refugees living there.

Harry and Meghan hosted a luncheon at the base with all six military branches to discuss mental health in the armed forces, wearing poppy pins as a nod to Remembrance Day in the U.K., also November 11, according to Vanity Fair . Afterward, they toured the base and met with women who had recently arrived to the U.S.

Harry and Meghan then reportedly asked whether they could visit the children in their during their conversational English class, and joined just as the teacher was singing to the children and ended up joining in, leading the kids in a rendition of “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.” Afterward, they revealed that the song is one of their two-year-old son Archie’s favorite tunes, too.

A representative for the Sussexes said that prior to meeting the families, they had asked staff about how to say words in Dari, “and left every interaction with children and adults alike saying ‘Tashakur,’ which means ‘Thank you,’” according to Express UK . (See photos of the Sussexes singing to the children, and even doing the requisite dance moves, here .)

Per CNN , Task Force Liberty started in August as the Taliban overtook Afghanistan, providing support as the U.S. government helped 10,000 Afghan refugees immigrate to the U.S.

