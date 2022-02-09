Kate Middleton Nailed the Business Casual Look in a Checked Blazer for Her Latest Engagement
She wore Catherine Walker again.
I know this is too easy, but: Kate Middleton is a fashion queen through and through.
Her style—elegant and classic without ever moving into frumpy territory—never disappoints. Part of that can certainly be attributed to her faithfulness to certain labels: Think Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Emilia Wickstead.
Catherine Walker is also among the Duchess of Cambridge's faves, and she stunned in a checked blazer from the designer for her latest official engagement. According to the Daily Mail, the duchess paired the jacket with a black sweater by Boden, L.K. Bennett black pants and Gianvito Rossi black heeled pumps.
The royal rocked the outfit during a visit to Southwark, south London's PACT (Parents and Children Together), where she attended the weekly MumSpace group.
"Talking with parents, volunteers, and health professionals from @pact_southwark this morning to hear about the benefits of community empowerment and support provided by this incredible organisation," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on Instagram.
"One of the key takeaways was how local support networks are such a core principle in giving parents the confidence and resilience to support their children - overcoming the challenges of their individual circumstances.
"The project is another great example of best practice in leveraging the power of communities for support of one another."
Many royal fans commented, "The Children's Princess," one of the duchess' many affectionate nicknames.
Middleton proved she deserved the nickname tenfold when it was announced that she would appear on British kids' TV program CBeebies Bedtime Stories on Feb. 13 in honor of Children's Mental Health Week.
