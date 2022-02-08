Kate Middleton is the U.K.'s new favorite TV personality, it seems.

After her triumph during her televised Christmas carol concert, the Duchess of Cambridge has been asked to make another special appearance on British small screens.

The duchess will appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, a little ones' program that invites celebs to read a bedtime story on TV.

"What better way to mark #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek than with a CBeebies Bedtime Story," Kensington Royal wrote on their Twitter account, alongside a photo of the duchess on set wearing a turtleneck Fair Isle sweater and light-wash jeans, and sitting cross-legged on a blanket.

"Tune in 6.50pm, Sunday 13 February on CBeebies and CBBC to hear The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by @JillMTomlinson," the tweet continued.

"I couldn't be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels," said Director of BBC Children's and Education Patricia Hidalgo (via People). "It's such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years' Children's Mental Health Week theme. I can't wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I'm sure our audience can't either."

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, first published in 1968, is—shockingly enough—the story of an owl who is afraid of the dark, and learns to overcome his fear thanks to some friends of his.

As the latest celeb to take a seat on the CBeebies Bedtime Stories set, the duchess follows Tom Hiddleston, Regé-Jean Page, Ed Sheeran, David Schwimmer and many more.