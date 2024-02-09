Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams Have a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Mini-Reunion In The Name of Chanel

Jen and Joey take Chanel! Former Dawson’s Creek costars Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes—who played Jen Lindley and Joey Potter, respectively, on the hit show—reunited in the name of fashion for Chanel’s new boutique opening on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The two both wore black for the event, reminiscent of when the two posed for a similar picture in 2002 at the Dawson’s Creek 100th episode celebration (the show ran from 1998 to 2003).
As every other television show seems to be keen to do a revival of some sort, is there any chance of Williams and Holmes reuniting with fellow castmates James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson for a return to Capeside? “We’ve definitely talked about it over the years,” Holmes told Screen Rant in July 2022. “But I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives.”
Holmes said she’s “so grateful for the experience,” but doesn’t think a reboot would match the original: “I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it,” she said. “So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age?”
Williams said she could be interested in a reboot and has “been waving that flag for a while,” she said at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in February 2019, and per Us Weekly. “I’m like, ‘Why not?’ Although [spoiler alert!] my character died so I would have to be a ghost,” she said.
Some of the cast reunited in March 2018 for the cover of Entertainment Weekly to celebrate 20 years of the show’s existence. “I loved that we were able to get in there in those formative years for people,” Williams said in the issue. “That’s why people, I think, are so connected to it. When something affects you while you were growing up, it kind of stays in there forever. When you’re so permeable and open and trying to figure out who you are and what’s going on, whatever reaches you in those moments really becomes part of you.”
In addition to the Dawson’s Creek mini-reunion at the Chanel event, other celebrities in attendance included America Ferrera, Kerry Washington, Carey Mulligan, Elizabeth Olsen, Rose Byrne, and Rachel Brosnahan.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
