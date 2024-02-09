Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams Have a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Mini-Reunion In The Name of Chanel

Jen and Joey take Chanel! Former Dawson’s Creek costars Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes—who played Jen Lindley and Joey Potter, respectively, on the hit show—reunited in the name of fashion for Chanel’s new boutique opening on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The two both wore black for the event, reminiscent of when the two posed for a similar picture in 2002 at the Dawson’s Creek 100th episode celebration (the show ran from 1998 to 2003).

Williams and Holmes at the "Dawson's Creek" 100th episode celebration in 2002, again in coordinated black looks (Image credit: Getty Images)

The show ran from 1998 to 2003 and was a snapshot of the time period (Image credit: Getty Images)

As every other television show seems to be keen to do a revival of some sort, is there any chance of Williams and Holmes reuniting with fellow castmates James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson for a return to Capeside? “We’ve definitely talked about it over the years,” Holmes told Screen Rant in July 2022. “But I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives.”

"Dawson's Creek" also starred James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes said she’s “so grateful for the experience,” but doesn’t think a reboot would match the original: “I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it,” she said. “So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age?”

Rumors of a reboot have persisted for years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams said she could be interested in a reboot and has “been waving that flag for a while,” she said at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in February 2019, and per Us Weekly . “I’m like, ‘Why not?’ Although [spoiler alert!] my character died so I would have to be a ghost,” she said.

Some of the cast reunited in March 2018 for the cover of Entertainment Weekly to celebrate 20 years of the show’s existence. “I loved that we were able to get in there in those formative years for people,” Williams said in the issue. “That’s why people, I think, are so connected to it. When something affects you while you were growing up, it kind of stays in there forever. When you’re so permeable and open and trying to figure out who you are and what’s going on, whatever reaches you in those moments really becomes part of you.”

Williams played Jen Lindley and Holmes played Joey Potter (Image credit: Getty Images)