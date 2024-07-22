Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Get Steamy on Saint-Tropez Vacation

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been more hot than cold on their vacation to Saint-Tropez, on the French Riviera.

The singer shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram from the family vacay, including a clip of the lovebirds kissing and hugging against a sunset backdrop, as Bloom's hand travels across Perry's lower back area. In the video, the singer was wearing a fitted, ankle-length floral dress, while the actor paired an oversized orange T-shirt with white pants.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make out in Saint-Tropez. (Image credit: Courtesy of Katy Perry / Instagram)

The former American Idol judge also shared a picture of herself comically holding up a bunch of floaties on the beach, plus one of some cocktails, a bikini mirror selfie, and a photo of her daughter with Bloom—Daisy Dove, 3—holding up a daisy, among other summer memories from the trip.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove holds up a daisy. (Image credit: Courtesy of Katy Perry / Instagram)

The singer captioned her post, "WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition" and tagged the location as "Planet Unbothered."

The post comes after Perry released her new single, "Woman's World," a couple of weeks ago, which stirred up a bunch of controversy.

The song and music video have been called outdated, and Perry has been accused of pandering to the male gaze—accusations that she responded to by sharing behind the scenes footage from filming the video in which she explains it's all "satire."

Meanwhile, Perry has also received backlash for working with Dr. Luke on the women's empowerment song, since Kesha has previously accused the producer of sexual abuse, accusations which he has categorically denied, per NPR.