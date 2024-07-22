Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Get Steamy on Saint-Tropez Vacation
Ooh la la!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been more hot than cold on their vacation to Saint-Tropez, on the French Riviera.
The singer shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram from the family vacay, including a clip of the lovebirds kissing and hugging against a sunset backdrop, as Bloom's hand travels across Perry's lower back area. In the video, the singer was wearing a fitted, ankle-length floral dress, while the actor paired an oversized orange T-shirt with white pants.
The former American Idol judge also shared a picture of herself comically holding up a bunch of floaties on the beach, plus one of some cocktails, a bikini mirror selfie, and a photo of her daughter with Bloom—Daisy Dove, 3—holding up a daisy, among other summer memories from the trip.
The singer captioned her post, "WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition" and tagged the location as "Planet Unbothered."
The post comes after Perry released her new single, "Woman's World," a couple of weeks ago, which stirred up a bunch of controversy.
The song and music video have been called outdated, and Perry has been accused of pandering to the male gaze—accusations that she responded to by sharing behind the scenes footage from filming the video in which she explains it's all "satire."
A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, Perry has also received backlash for working with Dr. Luke on the women's empowerment song, since Kesha has previously accused the producer of sexual abuse, accusations which he has categorically denied, per NPR.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Bella Thorne Criticizes Ozempic Trend for Setting "Crazy Beauty Standards"
The actress opened up about how her body has been affected.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Shonda Rhimes, Mindy Kaling, Cardi B, and More Celebs React to Joe Biden Dropping Out of the Election
Public figures have a lot to say about this.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince George Looks So Grown Up in 11th Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate
Also, he looks so much like his dad.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Pink Isn't Interested in Replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol,' Says "I Like My Day Job"
Fair enough!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katy Perry Posts AI Pics From the Met Gala That Fooled Her Mom Into Thinking She Was There
Spoiler alert: She wasn't.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katy Perry's Top Almost Came All the Way Off on 'American Idol'
LOL.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Doing Holiday Karaoke Is the Only Gift You Need
Thanks, Santa, you really came through.
By Mehera Bonner Published
-
People Are Freaking Out Over These Pictures of Orlando Bloom Getting Naked on Vacation with Katy Perry
The Two Towers, a.k.a. Orlando's penis and its shadow.
By Gina Mei Published
-
Orlando Bloom Adorably Filmed Katy Perry's DNC Performance Like a True Fan-Boy
RIP, our hearts.
By Mehera Bonner Published
-
Katy Perry Is the Highest Paid Woman in Music
The world definitely heard her roar.
By Mehera Bonner Published
-
Katy Perry Describes Her Natural Hair Color as...Well...We'll Let Her Explain It
Get to work, Clairol.
By Chelsea Peng Published