Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seem to Officially Confirm Their Relationship—and, Naturally, It Involves Fashion

When Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sat front row at Sabato De Sarno’s debut show for Gucci during Milan Fashion Week, we had no idea that their appearance was the soft launch before the hard launch of their relationship, forever immortalized in a new Gucci campaign that came out this week.

The campaign is called Gucci Valigeria, according to a press release from the luxury fashion brand, and teaser photos show the apparently confirmed couple getting ready to hop on a plane while clad in Gucci at an airport, ample Gucci luggage in tow.

Shot by photographer Anthony Seklaoui, the campaign “explores the intimacy of traveling together,” and in one shot Bad Bunny wraps his arms around Jenner as she sits on a tower of Gucci luggage. Another image shows Jenner in an airport chair, wearing Gucci from head-to-toe and looking at her phone. Once again, Gucci luggage is a staple of the shot. In a third photo, Bad Bunny can be seen on an airport escalator, he too showing off Gucci luggage. A final photo shows the two “redefining the Jet Set glamor of the 1990s” and getting off an escalator.

The items in the images are from the signature Gucci Savoy collection, the press release states, pieces distinguished by a “combination of heritage-infused design elements such as the GG monogram and/or the Web stripe.” Gucci also said the campaign will introduce “novel designs” with “fluorescent leather details” alongside “embossed GG” rubberized leather styles, adding that the new collection will pay tribute to its history but also usher in a “new era of adventure and luxury travel.”

Bad Bunny and Jenner were first linked in February of this year, after they were spotted on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. Since then, Jenner was seen at Coachella (where Bad Bunny was a headliner), and have been photographed several times since, from basketball games to a romantic vacation in Idaho to the Gucci show earlier this month. “They definitely seem in love and super serious,” a source told People .

And, it appears, officially official—Gucci included.