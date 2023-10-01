Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seem to Officially Confirm Their Relationship—and, Naturally, It Involves Fashion

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sat front row at Sabato De Sarno’s debut show for Gucci during Milan Fashion Week, we had no idea that their appearance was the soft launch before the hard launch of their relationship, forever immortalized in a new Gucci campaign that came out this week.
The campaign is called Gucci Valigeria, according to a press release from the luxury fashion brand, and teaser photos show the apparently confirmed couple getting ready to hop on a plane while clad in Gucci at an airport, ample Gucci luggage in tow.
Shot by photographer Anthony Seklaoui, the campaign “explores the intimacy of traveling together,” and in one shot Bad Bunny wraps his arms around Jenner as she sits on a tower of Gucci luggage. Another image shows Jenner in an airport chair, wearing Gucci from head-to-toe and looking at her phone. Once again, Gucci luggage is a staple of the shot. In a third photo, Bad Bunny can be seen on an airport escalator, he too showing off Gucci luggage. A final photo shows the two “redefining the Jet Set glamor of the 1990s” and getting off an escalator.
The items in the images are from the signature Gucci Savoy collection, the press release states, pieces distinguished by a “combination of heritage-infused design elements such as the GG monogram and/or the Web stripe.” Gucci also said the campaign will introduce “novel designs” with “fluorescent leather details” alongside “embossed GG” rubberized leather styles, adding that the new collection will pay tribute to its history but also usher in a “new era of adventure and luxury travel.”
Bad Bunny and Jenner were first linked in February of this year, after they were spotted on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. Since then, Jenner was seen at Coachella (where Bad Bunny was a headliner), and have been photographed several times since, from basketball games to a romantic vacation in Idaho to the Gucci show earlier this month. “They definitely seem in love and super serious,” a source told People.
And, it appears, officially official—Gucci included.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Taylor Swift Has Loaned Friend Sophie Turner Her NYC Apartment Amidst Turner’s Tumultuous Divorce from Joe Jonas
Maybe that’s what they were discussing at dinner…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Lopez Helped Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Get to a “Better Place,” Reports Say
“They are all making it work.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Highest-Earning ‘Friends’ Character is Definitely Not Who You Think It Is
The way the show’s characters lived versus their estimated annual income—how shall we say this?—doesn’t quite match up.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Don’t Expect Kendall Jenner to Create a Beauty Line Like Sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian
She’ll stick to tequila, thank you very much!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Hailey Bieber Is a Vision in Neon at Dinner with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid
The three women also, whether on purpose or not, gave a glimpse into three forthcoming fall fashion trends.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey Celebrate Justine Skye’s Birthday on a Yacht in Cabo
As one does!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kendall Jenner Responded to Rumors She's a "Mean Girl"
She hates that perception of her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Described Crying "Non-Stop" After Her Son Was Born
It was a really vulnerable admission.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Turning "Twenty Fine" With a Casual Fireworks Show
Classic Leo vibes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Finally Appears in 'Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer
And it's ~steamy~.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up Because They Weren't Sure About a Future Together, Source Says
They may have felt a little pressured.
By Iris Goldsztajn