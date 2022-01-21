Kendall Jenner Wore a Teeny Bikini and Giant Fur Boots to Frolic in the Snow
Better her than me.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Kendall Jenner is a fun-loving gal.
At least that seems to be the message in her latest series of Instagram photos, which show her enjoying a snow day while wearing only a barely there black triangle bikini, gigantic fur snow boots and a pair of dark sunglasses.
In the first pic, she's standing straight and looking pretty serious. In the second, she's running while holding up her bikini top. In the third, she's running so hard she's basically falling over. I really hope she didn't, for her sake.
The 818 Tequila founder captioned the post, "Wim Hof said ice baths."
For context, the Wim Hof Method teaches people to withstand extreme temperatures.
People went bananas for these photos, but nobody more than the model's famous sisters. "You better f*ck it up!!!!!" instructed Khloé Kardashian. She also added, "Yaaaassssss" and "My girl!!!!!" just to make sure we all knew she was into this whole vibe.
Kim Kardashian, by comparison, went for the more subdued three fire emojis comment, while Kardashian favorite hairstylist Jen Atkin quipped, "Same same."
A few hours before, Jenner posted a photo of herself kneeling in the snow in full snow gear (it's a relief to know she owns some, TBH), her feet locked into a snowboard. She wore an awesome shiny silver puffer.
That post also included footage of her snowboarding like a pro, as well as nice photos of the mountains she snowboarded on.
Jen Atkin commented, "So this is what it’s like to have Olympian bloodline hmmmmm." Here, Atkin is presumably referring to Caitlyn Jenner, who competed in the Olympics in the 1970s.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
