Don’t Expect Kendall Jenner to Create a Beauty Line Like Sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian

In addition to being a supermodel, Kendall Jenner is an entrepreneur in her own right—hello 818 tequila!—but don’t expect her to follow in the footsteps of sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and jump into the lucrative beauty business.

“I love wearing makeup, playing around with it, and learning from makeup artists on set, but I never really saw myself being in a lab creating products,” she said in a cover story for W magazine . “I think I’ll leave that to the pros who know what they’re doing and have a passion for it—like my sisters.”

Take, for example, younger sister Kylie’s eponymous Kylie Cosmetics brand, which she sold a 51 percent majority stake to Coty for $600 million in 2019, or Kim’s Skkn by Kim skincare brand, which was valued at a cool $1 billion when she sold her own 20 percent stake to Coty, Page Six reports. Jenner, however, has teamed up with Kylie for a special collection and is the current ambassador for L’Oreal cosmetics, so she’s not totally removed from the beauty stratosphere.

Jenner launched the successful 818 tequila back in 2021, and told W that entrepreneurship runs in her bloodline: “I come from a long line of businesswomen—even my grandmother and my great-grandmother had their own businesses,” she said. “I watched them when I was very, very young, and I watched my mom find her way. She never went through any sort of training to do the things that she did. She just bossed it out.”

As for being a boss herself, Jenner said she’s learned that her “energy affects everybody else’s energy,” and in the workplace “it’s about keeping it positive, uplifting, and really driven,” she said.

And while 818 is doing just fine, Jenner’s modeling career continues to boom. As the supermodels of the 1990s have a resurgence this month, both on the cover of the September issue of Vogue and in Apple TV+’s forthcoming docuseries The Super Models, Jenner finds inspiration for this aspect of her career in two of the legends in the field. “Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford are my inspirations,” she said. “I just love how they moved with class, and they’ve aged with class. They’re two people I’d love to model my career after—pun intended.”