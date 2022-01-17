Kanye West Said Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Helped Him Attend Chicago's Birthday Party After He Claimed He Wasn't Invited

This past weekend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago celebrated her fourth birthday in style, but there was unfortunately way more drama surrounding the party than you'd expect from any other family.

West claimed before the event that he hadn't been told where it would be held, and was pretty upset about missing such a big milestone in his daughter's life.

"Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday," the rapper said on Instagram (via Us Weekly). "I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played. It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year. … I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he asked Khloé [and] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her."

But a source told Us Weekly that West had in fact been told where the party would be, and was welcome to come along if he wanted to.

Whoever is telling the truth in this instance, all's well that ends well, and West was able to attend little Chicago's birthday after all—with a little help from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

"Yo, I’m so happy right now," he said on Instagram later. "I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family."

Then, it was Jenner's turn to come to West's rescue. "I just saw everybody," he continued. "It was, you know, Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble] and Kylie. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security, you know, stopped me, once again when I got there. It’s just a matter of just having a conversation, open dialogue and it was just, everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative."

West also previously claimed that Kardashian wouldn't let him into her house while Pete Davidson was there. Hoo boy.