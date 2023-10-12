Khloé Kardashian Confronted Kris Jenner About Cheating on Robert Sr.

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Khloé Kardashian seems to be bringing the drama on the next episode of The Kardashians.
In a preview for the episode, out Oct. 19, the Good American founder confronts her mom Kris Jenner twice.
Firstly, she's seen telling her, "Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f***ed up big time with me..." Kris answers, "I did not f*** up big time."
Khloé then says, "I’m never f***ing heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole."
Kris answers, "No, you misunderstood. You’re just somewhere else, you’re spiraling."
We don't have any context for this conversation at time of writing.
After that, Khloé says about her ex Tristan Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on her and is currently living in her house temporarily, "I think we have more things to work out. Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do."
She is then seen speaking to her mom and asking her, "What was your mindset when you cheated?"
Kris, surprised, said, "You're asking me?"
Khloé told her, "Who the f*** else am I talking to?"
A few years ago, Kris admitted to cheating on Khloé's late father Robert.
"I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old," she told Diane Von Furstenberg (via Entertainment Tonight).
"We dated for four years, got married at 22, sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."
From context, it seems like Khloé was trying to understand Kris' mindset when she cheated in order to make sense of Thompson cheating on her.
Though the NBA star is living with Khloé at the moment while his house is flooded, KoKo made it clear to Scott Disick during the latest episode that they are not back together. Tristan and Khloé share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1.
