Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson List Same Address in Name Change Petition Filing for Son Tatum

As Marie Claire reported recently, Khloé Kardashian’s son Tatum’s original last name was not Thompson, but Kardashian—perhaps a glimmer into relations between Kardashian and Tatum’s father, Tristan Thompson, at the time of his birth. (Shortly after Tatum was conceived via surrogacy, Kardashian learned that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman. At the time, Thompson wrote in a statement “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”)

But, interestingly, on Tatum’s name change petition, both Kardashian and Thompson—who are also parents to a daughter, True, who turned five years old in April—used the same address, Us Weekly reports.

The former couple “both put the same address next to their respective names on the June 8 filing,” the outlet writes. “In the petition, the duo requested to change their son’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson.”

Thompson recently moved closer to Kardashian and their two kids, and “Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.” Thompson now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, which will keep him close to Kardashian, True, and Tatum.

Tatum was born via surrogate in July 2022, and a source told Us Weekly at the time that Kardashian was disappointed that Thompson “went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on her, and that’s unforgivable to her.” The insider added “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back. She is really done with him romantically at this time.”

Thompson, for his part, “hasn’t completely given up hope on their relationship,” a source said.

“Khloé has no idea what it would take to ever get back together with Tristan, but she really can’t imagine that ever happening,” an insider said. “She’s grateful they have a strong and healthy coparenting relationship, and that’s all she could ever hope for. As long as Tristan continues being there for his kids, she’ll continue to encourage her loved ones to show their support for him.”