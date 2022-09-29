Khloé Kardashian Revealed Tristan Thompson Proposed, And She Said No

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Khloé Kardashian has been through a lot with Tristan Thompson, which is why she refused his proposal while they were trying to make things work.

On the new episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder revealed that her ex had asked for her hand in marriage, but that she wasn't comfortable accepting at the time.

While they were talking, Khloé's sister Kim said, "I mean, the fact that he proposed and you never told us, and I asked him months later, 'Hey...' like the month after I thought it happened, and he was like, 'Oh, I did it months ago, she didn't tell you guys?'"

The SKIMS founder then explained to the camera that she thought the basketball player was intending to propose on Valentine's Day, but that he had instead popped the question the previous December.

Khloé then told her, "And what I said, I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship, because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone, and that's why I said, 'You know, I'm not comfortable accepting this right now, because I'm not excited to tell my family.'"

She added, "And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope, and I said that to him."

While Khloé and Thompson now share two children, True and a boy whose name has yet to be revealed, they are officially over following the revelation of his latest cheating scandal, whereby a Texas woman sued him for child support.

The athlete had been embroiled in a number of cheating scandals beforehand, but he and Khloé were attempting to make things work via therapy, when his paternity scandal broke.