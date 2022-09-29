Khloé Kardashian Revealed Tristan Thompson Proposed, And She Said No

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Khloé Kardashian has been through a lot with Tristan Thompson, which is why she refused his proposal while they were trying to make things work.
On the new episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder revealed that her ex had asked for her hand in marriage, but that she wasn't comfortable accepting at the time.
While they were talking, Khloé's sister Kim said, "I mean, the fact that he proposed and you never told us, and I asked him months later, 'Hey...' like the month after I thought it happened, and he was like, 'Oh, I did it months ago, she didn't tell you guys?'"
The SKIMS founder then explained to the camera that she thought the basketball player was intending to propose on Valentine's Day, but that he had instead popped the question the previous December.
Khloé then told her, "And what I said, I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship, because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone, and that's why I said, 'You know, I'm not comfortable accepting this right now, because I'm not excited to tell my family.'"
She added, "And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope, and I said that to him."
While Khloé and Thompson now share two children, True and a boy whose name has yet to be revealed, they are officially over following the revelation of his latest cheating scandal, whereby a Texas woman sued him for child support.
The athlete had been embroiled in a number of cheating scandals beforehand, but he and Khloé were attempting to make things work via therapy, when his paternity scandal broke.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
A Royal Fan Told Prince William and Princess Kate That Princess Diana Would Be Proud of Them
So sweet.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle May Return to the U.K. in November to Receive an Award
She might be honored for her charity work.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Been Moved to the Bottom of the Royal Family Website
They're just above Prince Andrew...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Literally Forgot She Owned a Beverly Hills Condo
Right, OK, cool, very normal.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Hinted at Her Baby Boy's Name on 'The Kardashians'
Is it Travis?????
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Found Out About Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal "A Couple Days" After They Did an Embryo Transfer to Have a Baby Together
This must have been so hard.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Wants Daughter True to "See Every Version of Herself" in Good American Models
I absolutely love this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Um, Kim Kardashian Photoshopped Out Her Shoulder in a Pool Pic
Whaaa...?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Admits to Being "Mortified" Following Backlash to Her Saying "Nobody Wants to Work These Days"
She learned from it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Described Crying "Non-Stop" After Her Son Was Born
It was a really vulnerable admission.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian "Is Ready to Date" After Pete Davidson Breakup, Source Says
Who will it be???
By Iris Goldsztajn