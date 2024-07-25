Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Breakup with Unnamed Ex
She's doing some self-reflection.
Kim Kardashian is opening up about what led to her breakup with a mystery ex.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the season 5 finale, the SKIMS founder spoke in a confessional about a tendency of hers that she thinks might have precipitated the end of a previous romantic relationship.
"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You’re getting in my way,' and I will bulldoze whatever's in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule," she explained.
"I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [bleep] started to tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take the week off?' And I’m like, ‘Get out of here! Take the week off?!'"
She added, "That was the beginning of the end."
The name of the ex in question was edited out of the show, but Kim previously dated Pete Davidson for just under a year between fall 2021 and August 2022.
Before that, she was married to Kanye West—with whom she shares children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—between 2014 and 2022 (when the divorce was finalized).
In the past, she was also married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, and to Kris Humphries, from 2011 to 2013. She was briefly linked to Tom Brady recently, but the rumors were never confirmed.
On last week's episode, the mom of four had shared that she was seeing a therapist to help her make sense of her inner world. Speaking to her sister Khloé about what she'd learned, she said, "She was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight.'"
The sisters then came to the conclusion that the robbery Kim experienced in Paris in 2016 may have altered the way she shows up in her life.
The aspiring lawyer said in a confessional that her staying calm during the robbery "saved my life," but she added, "I think I've let it get too calm, to where people could take advantage of my calmness, or I'm just turning into a full robot with, like, no emotion."
She also admitted to working very hard as a sort of coping mechanism.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
