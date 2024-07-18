Kim Kardashian Worries She's Becoming "A Full Robot" With "No Emotion" Following Paris Robbery

Content warning: violence, assault

Kim Kardashian vulnerably opened up about the mental health impact of her 2016 Paris robbery on a new episode of The Kardashians.

In one scene on the show, the SKIMS founder sat down with sister Khloé Kardashian and told her about meeting with a therapist.

"She was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight,'" Kim said, and Khloé appeared to agree with that assessment.

She recalled of her conversation with the therapist, "So then she was like, 'One time in life, something happened, and you remained calm and that worked for you, so you will always choose calm.'"

Khloé had an inkling as to what might have happened to her older sister to precipitate this change in her: "Don't you think your robbery?" she asked her. "You weren't calm before. Kim, you were a lunatic."

The Good American founder added, "You were never calm as a teenager, in your twenties, you cried about everything, you were bratty, you threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed. Because you stayed calm in that situation, and you even said, 'My calmness is what kept me alive.'"

Kim listened to her sister, and seemed to really take in what she was saying.

Speaking in a confessional, she explained, "I mean, imagine you're like gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room, and the guy, I remember him telling me just like, 'Stay calm and you'll live,' and I did that, and like, it served me well at that time and I think it saved my life."

Kim added, "But... I think I've let it get too calm, to where people could take advantage of my calmness, or I'm just turning into a full robot with, like, no emotion."

In her conversation with Khloé, Kim told her, "Kourtney was right," explaining that their older sister had been right about her coping by working very hard. She admitted, "I'm running from dealing by staying busy."

Kim also shared that her therapist had prepared for their sessions by watching the reality series, and told Khloé, "She said that we all need therapy, especially you."

KoKo said simply, "I don't doubt it."

Later on in the episode, the mom of two discussed the possibility of her needing therapy with her best friend Malika Haqq, who very much encouraged it.

In 2016, Kim was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry, including her $4 million diamond engagement ring from Kanye West, per People. Following the robbery, Kim became more careful about flaunting her expensive possessions on social media—but of course, that wasn't the only way the experience impacted her life.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with their mental health, you can find help and resources at The National Alliance on Mental Illness.