Kim Kardashian Got Vulnerable About Dating With 4 Kids: "Who's Ever Gonna Want to Date Me?"

The Kardashians are back!

I mean, the Kardashians never technically went anywhere, but their Hulu show is back is what I mean, with episode 1 of season 3 now streaming.

There are big changes in the air for the famous family when we catch up with them on the show, for instance as Kim deals with the aftermath of her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson.

During the episode, Kim sits down with Khloé and Scott Disick and shares what being single again has been like.

"Breakups are just, like, not my thing," the SKIMS founder tells Disick, with him wisely hitting back, "Are they anybody's thing?"

Kim continues, "It's just I'm proud of myself. I mean we just had talks and talks, like we'd been talking about it, so it was just like both of us just like communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad when you..."

Disick cuts her off at this point to ask how long she and Davidson were together.

"Nine months," she answers. "It's like a long time, I don't have like random hookups and relationships."

Speaking to the camera, Kim summarized her situation this way: "OK, I'm single. I'm single, and I'm not ready to mingle. And that's OK."

Looking forward to the future, when she might be more open to dating, the star got really vulnerable about some of her fears.

"I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, ugh, who's ever gonna want to date me?" she said.

"I have four kids, I'm in my 40s, you know, like, oh my God, who's gonna want to deal with the 'drams?' But my person will be like, f**k all that, like it's gonna be hard, but we're together, and like, we're gonna do this. So I'm just waiting for that person."

The celeb echoed these sentiments during an appearance on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, when she told the host, "I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone. I definitely will take my time. And I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."

Kim was previously married to Kanye West, with whom she shares daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.